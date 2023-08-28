Listen 11 min Share Comment on this story Comment

In his Aug. 21 Opinions Essay, “I left the church — and now long for a ‘church for the nones,’ ” Perry Bacon Jr. revealed a longing for a church of the “nones” — a spiritual home with community, service and singing but separate from the organized religion he had practiced his whole life.

His searching resonated with readers, who, in nearly 6,000 comments, recounted their own struggles and revealed the places they’ve found a home.

Here’s a sampling. Comments have been edited for style, clarity and brevity.

AlexanderTheGoodEnough: What Bacon pines for is not at all new. Plato recognized the problem about 2,400 years ago in “The Republic,” and what Plato proposed, and what Bacon lacks, is the essential Socratic “noble lie.” In “The Republic,” a “noble lie” is a myth or a lie knowingly propagated by an elite to maintain social harmony. For nearly two millennia, the Christian church supplied that essential myth for Europeans. The problem now is that, thanks to modern science and the information environment, religion is rapidly losing its power.

The loss of community that has resulted is real and painful. While people might have lost their religion, they’ve not lost their religiosity. People still crave the “religious” communal experience. Thus, they are now substituting all manner of secular communal experiences for effete religion such as rock concerts, sports fandom and, recently and too often dangerously, extreme political involvement and politician worship.

Without a compelling “noble lie” to motivate people, I really cannot offer a truly satisfactory alternative to his lost and bereft religiosity.

Clergy Fire: Reading this article, I was thinking, “Why not try a Unitarian Universalist congregation?” That turned up in the next paragraph. I am retired after 40 years as an ordained Unitarian Universalist minister. Yes, our congregations are overwhelmingly White and elderly in many places, though not everywhere, and they vary a lot. What you describe as the place you want to go sounds like the services I led for decades. I like the idea of gathering up friends and kids and descending on a congregation. It’s amazing how much effort it takes to start up and sustain an ongoing institution (money, time, staff) when you are actually interested in community, mutual support, inspiring content and a village for the children and youths and young adults — and for you. I’ve done my decades of setting up folding chairs and committee meetings, but I can assure you that an existing congregation has worked out a lot of the infrastructure already. Which Bacon knows from growing up in a church family.

Lila in Arlington: I thank Bacon for his thoughtful and very personal essay. The sheer number of comments reflects how much his journey resonates with so many folks. As a still relatively new Unitarian Universalist (raised Presbyterian), I think he is right that a lot of our congregations are predominantly White and trend older. But that is definitely changing! In the D.C. area, there are quite a few UU congregations, most of which are actively working toward greater diversity and inclusivity. But it’s his journey, and I hope he finds the right place for his family.

Rather than suggesting a specific congregation, I’ll say he might want to connect with Black Lives of Unitarian Universalism for information on beloved communities that might resonate.

seattlenative: I’m a none, but I’m very happy to go to church. I get a pleasant endorphin rush from church, and I also like the music, and it helps me focus on working to be a good person. But there’s no way I could check all the boxes of traditional Christian ideas such as certainty there is a God or that Jesus rose from the dead or fed a multitude of people with loaves and fishes. I go to the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America, which also happens to be hooked up with the Episcopalians. These denominations are liturgically traditional but politically very progressive and accepting.

Van Den: Want a church for “nones”? Unitarians. The Humanist Society. There are many institutions that have a moral and ethical base that offer fellowship and support. Evangelicals and right-wing Catholics have so soiled the institutions connected to organized Christianity that one has to look outside these Christian churches to find the spirit of Christianity.

NormBowler: Welcome to humanism, where we do what we know is right without the bribe of eternal bliss or the threat of eternal punishment. I want more heaven and less hell — here, now, while I’m still alive. And we hold services! Come join us. You’ll find us at Pride, at food banks, at AA meetings and at climate change protests, along with all the other places where people of conscience and conviction gather. You are not alone.

micomicona: I have gone to church most of my life; Sunday would just feel weird without going to church. But my beliefs have evolved. I no longer believe in a personal God, but I love the message of Jesus in the Gospels, as well as the music, the fellowship and the shared commitment to others that belonging to a church gives me. I have found a home in the ELCA (Evangelical Lutheran Church of America), which is progressive and welcoming to all, regardless of race, gender or sexual orientation.

CarolJS: Bacon describes the dilemma of one who has rejected religious dogma but misses church community. I experienced a similar tug of war about indoctrinating my children in a community of faith I found comforting but whose tenets I no longer shared. I opted to instill values in my kids naturally, based on the Golden Rule, much of which came from my Christian upbringing.

But I also experienced a loss of community along the lines the writer describes. My humanist group provided a comfortable setting for like minds to gather to discuss and explore the human experience, but it lacked the activities and support structure of a church community. There are no elders, no comforting rituals in a dogma-free environment.

Bacon makes clear that individuals and families need alternatives to rigid belief systems. My concern is that many will be attracted to the newer nondenominational Christian organizations today — the megachurches — that are little more than feel-good, moneymaking corporate structures operating as 501(c)(3)s.

BirdsarePretty: I had the same lonely journey. Left the Catholic Church for many reasons. Tried evangelical; hoo boy, that was a mistake. Looked at other churches; too stilted. Finally settled on Theravada Buddhism as the core teachings of the Buddha resonated with me. I consider Buddhism more a philosophy than a religion. But I have not found a Buddhist community in my area.

boxout: I certainly don’t have the answers, but why should I believe those who say they do? It seems as though Christians and Muslims have hit on a great sales pitch. Nobody will know for sure what is true until they die. We will all die, and that will be that. I am just not sold on the idea that the chaos in which humans have lived for the past few thousand years was created by an all-knowing, all-powerful and loving being. It’s possible, but I have my doubts.

reductive resonance: Loved this piece, thank you. Doubt is a wonderful thing. I believe in doubt. A little doubt seeps in and awakening begins.

jeglackin: What you are seeking is a community dedicated to service, not proselytizing. There are some based on religion and some just on the desire to improve our lot. Decide what interests you (environment, housing, abandoned pets or just clean streets), and you will find groups trying to improve the situation. There is your community. Spending a morning cleaning a park or a beach can do more to heal your soul than listening to a sermon.

spartan80: One thing my pastor once said that has stuck with me is this: God needs nothing from you; your neighbor needs everything. That is to say that religion is much more than our relationship with God. It’s loving our neighbor. Like anyone else, I find this difficult, especially when I disagree with other people’s opinions. But it is absolutely necessary for the proper functioning of society.

stechjo: I have been a Buddhist practitioner for 54 years and a Unitarian Universalist for 34 years. I jokingly refer to myself as a bi-sectual. I’ve found a growing, multiethnic, multiracial, multigenerational Unitarian Universalist congregation, with a very active young adults group and well-attended religious education for kids. For those who need a theological underpinning, it is there and supported, while for those, including me, who are nontheists, the Seven Principles of UU-ism speak philosophically. Bacon’s idea of persuading his friends to collectively attend one of the Unitarian Universalist churches in town to help it become younger and more racially diverse is absolutely fabulous.

Son of Sacrates: Here in Australia, the last census showed that 40 percent across all age groups, not just 18-to-29-year-olds, were “nones.” The cohort with the greatest religious affiliation was the 65-plus group, with the nones overwhelmingly being in the younger ages. This is all headed in one direction, hastened, no doubt, by widespread revelations of sexual abuse of children by clerics and church members.

Incidentally, in Australia, you never or very rarely hear a politician invoke the role of God in political speeches. Occasionally, you’ll hear it from members of the Christian right, but they are a fringe group and largely ignored.

tropicalpaulo: Do people think only religious people can be trustworthy and honest? That obviously is not the case. In fact, some religious leaders have been found to lie, cheat, molest and self-serve to the point of becoming multimillionaires. Religion is hardly the main source of integrity. But many religious people think it is the only source of integrity because if humans can’t get a reward (heaven), then they won’t do what is right on their own. This really floors me.

Barely Awake: The problem isn’t necessarily religion. It’s bad religion. And there’s plenty of that to go around circa 2023. As a person of faith (Christian), I have often been disappointed, betrayed and angered by the narrow-mindedness and vindictiveness of many of my co-religionists. Too many have betrayed their faith by indulging personal biases, prejudices and, yes, hates under the patina of religion.

My spouse and I no longer worship at the churches of our youth but have instead moved on to one that more reflects the love, tolerance and forgiveness that define our relationship with our God. As a wise Jesuit once taught me, “Religious faith is like food. You go where they feed you.”

WillowRich: Get a hobby, do work in community shelters or food distribution centers for the poor. Church helps no one. There is no god. Just be the best person you can before you cannot. That is a legacy.

Pretty_sure_a_guy_named_Eddie: Science is statistically the best way to truth by a long shot. This is very well known. The current standard of living for the entire human race was built upon it. There is zero advantage to superstition in any form.