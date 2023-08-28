Listen 4 min Share Comment on this story Comment

Eli Tillemann is president of the Young Democrats club and the Teenage Republicans club at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology in Alexandria. Polarization is a national issue, but it has particular relevance at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology, where I just started my senior year . In 2020, the year after my class was admitted, the Fairfax County School Board overhauled our selective admissions process. It eliminated standardized testing and a $100 application fee and reserved admissions slots for middle schools.

The debate over the change devolved rapidly. Some thought the district was sacrificing academic excellence in the name of diversity. Others viewed the move as an overdue effort to diversify the student body. Because of infighting, the Parent Teacher Student Association was nearly dissolved, and the Supreme Court was asked last week to hear a lawsuit challenging changes to the admissions system.

Over the past two years, many of my classmates and I have learned a valuable lesson from this factional squabbling: It doesn’t work. When a society separates into warring camps, no one is left to have a meaningful conversation about fixing the underlying issues.

We also realized that our curriculum is not preparing us to debate constructively. So we decided to write our own curriculum. We partnered with Niels Rosenquist, a psychiatrist and an interdisciplinary researcher at Harvard, and digital media executive Stuart Schulzke to build a program that prepares students to navigate our increasingly tribal cognitive ecosystem.

The Democrats and Republicans at TJ have already come together to host lectures on the science around communication in the digital age, the neurobiology of tribalism and, perhaps most important, how to disagree. We have been surprised by how many of our peers want to fix this problem. More than 70 of my classmates attended the kickoff lecture early this year, and we hope to expand our initiative to other schools. Young people want to cast tribalism aside and learn how to disagree more calmly, honestly and effectively. The project, aptly named Dialectic, has been enthusiastically received by school administrators in states as politically diverse as California, Utah and Massachusetts.

Our goal is to give students the skills to tackle controversial problems constructively. We should be able to respect opposing opinions and listen to them with the goal of generating better solutions — instead of simply fighting over who gets to mandate their preferred policies. This is not just civility for civility’s sake. The best outcomes in policy, business and life usually emerge from a competition of ideas and a compromise on solutions.

We do not expect the adult leaders involved in the turmoil at TJ to adopt the proposals that emerge from our discussions, but — after years of acrid debate — we hope they will consider our example in their discourse.

In the case of the TJ admissions process, both approaches have had benefits. Neither is perfect. The previous system rewarded test prep to the detriment of students who could not afford expensive classes to prepare for the entrance exam. The new approach makes it easier for students from low-income areas to get into TJ but also means that wealthy students from these areas have an even greater advantage. Poorer students from affluent neighborhoods now potentially face the longest odds of any applicants.

My peers among TJ’s Young Democrats and Teenage Republicans — both of which I lead — still disagree on the specifics of the admissions process, but we have jointly recognized that constructive disagreement could yield far better solutions than the two flawed approaches that have been used thus far. For example, creating separate admissions brackets for low-income students or providing access to test prep for disadvantaged applicants would help address some of the legitimate concerns that have emerged in our debates.