Share Comment on this story Comment

In her Aug. 27 op-ed, “Haley won on brains and experience,” Kathleen Parker wrote that former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley, a candidate for the 2024 Republican nomination for president, showed courage in “speak[ing] truth to Donald Trump’s power.” Really? Ms. Haley has said she would support former president Donald Trump for the 2024 Republican nomination even if he were convicted on felony charges.

Courage would be holding Mr. Trump accountable and refusing to support a former president who attempted to retain power by thwarting the democracy he swore to protect. Former congresswoman Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) is a true example of someone who spoke truth to Mr. Trump’s power. She demanded that Mr. Trump face consequences. Sadly, she paid for it with her career in Republican politics. Surely, she can be called a woman of honor. Not as much can be said for the cowardly Ms. Haley.

Bruce Kirby, Rockville

Advertisement

When we cast a vote for a presidential candidate, we are taking somewhat of a pig in a poke. We know what they have said on the campaign trail, but we have no idea what sort of incidents or circumstances will later arise for the successful candidate. All we can vote for is our assessment of the candidate’s judgment.

In this context, what can be said about the state of the Republican Party today, when 75 percent of the candidates qualified and willing to debate one another in public openly demonstrate urgently questionable judgment?

When asked whether they would support Donald Trump for president if he were found guilty of at least one of the felony charges currently outstanding against him, six of the eight individuals on the debate stage on Aug. 23 responded in the affirmative.

When an individual feels qualified to lead the country and then publicly affirms that he or she would support a felon for president, how can we voters feel confident that his or her judgment would serve us well when circumstances later were to arise that called for integrity, decency and principle over political expediency?