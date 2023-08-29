The secretary of the Smithsonian Institution apologized to the public on Aug. 21. In his op-ed, “The Smithsonian collected human remains. This is how we will reckon with our dark inheritance.,” Lonnie G. Bunch III apologized for the collection of the human remains of people of color for research to provide evidence of white superiority.
This is a significant issue not only for Americans but also for people around the world.
We as a nation should embrace Mr. Bunch’s proclamation and move forward with dignity and respect for all.
Carmela Vetri, Washington