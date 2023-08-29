It was quite disappointing to read the Aug. 22 Metro article “ Md. eyes public Beltway funding ,” which said Maryland Gov. Wes Moore (D) would seek a federal grant to advance a multibillion-dollar project first proposed by the state’s previous governor, Larry Hogan (R), to supposedly relieve congestion on the American Legion Bridge and parts of the Capital Beltway and Interstate 270.

Though it’s significant that the funding for the project might no longer involve a public-private partnership, the article failed to point out that the project would still be constructed using the exceedingly flawed record of decision the previous administration developed that would have many adverse impacts on greenhouse gas emissions, public health, parks, hundreds of acres of tree canopy, waterways, various communities and historical places that are too numerous to list here.

The open houses to be held this fall and winter to give residents an opportunity to “weigh in” on the project will, as with the public meetings held by the previous administration, be meaningless because the decisions have already been made on how the expanded highways will be built. The various transit options and transit-oriented development that Mr. Moore promises also are virtually meaningless without some indication of when they would be implemented. Had the transit options and transit-oriented development been completed first, there would be little need to expand the highways to relieve congestion.