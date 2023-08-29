Border guards from Saudi Arabia killed “hundreds, possibly thousands” of Ethiopian migrants crossing from Yemen into Saudi Arabia over a 15-month period, according to the Aug. 22 news article “Saudi forces killed hundreds of Ethiopians at Yemen border, report says,” which discussed a report from Human Rights Watch. Between March 2022 and June 2023, Saudi border guards fired explosives at migrants, shot others in their limbs and forced male migrants to rape female survivors. The attacks appear to have been widespread and systematic, making Saudi Arabia guilty of a “crime against humanity,” according to the United Nations’ definition.