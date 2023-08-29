Border guards from Saudi Arabia killed “hundreds, possibly thousands” of Ethiopian migrants crossing from Yemen into Saudi Arabia over a 15-month period, according to the Aug. 22 news article “Saudi forces killed hundreds of Ethiopians at Yemen border, report says,” which discussed a report from Human Rights Watch. Between March 2022 and June 2023, Saudi border guards fired explosives at migrants, shot others in their limbs and forced male migrants to rape female survivors. The attacks appear to have been widespread and systematic, making Saudi Arabia guilty of a “crime against humanity,” according to the United Nations’ definition.
The United States, which provides $140 billion in foreign military sales to Saudi Arabia and considers it a “regional ally,” responded to these vicious attacks against innocent Ethiopians with a slap on the wrist. The State Department raised “concerns” with the Saudi government and encouraged the Saudis to “undertake a thorough and transparent investigation” into what happened.
The State Department was horrified by the murder of Post correspondent Jamal Khashoggi in 2018. It should be equally horrified by the deaths of hundreds, maybe thousands, of Ethiopian migrants, for whom Saudi Arabia is directly responsible. Their lives matter, too.
Andrea Barron, Washington
The writer is the advocacy and communications program manager at the Torture Abolition and Survivors Support Coalition International.