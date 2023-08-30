Share Comment on this story Comment

As medical experts, physicians, scientists and advocates for unrestricted access to abortion care, we understand that many people have complex feelings about abortion. But publishing misleading information about abortion — such as that espoused by Kellyanne Conway and Marjorie Dannenfelser in their Aug. 25 op-ed, “Republicans need to go on offense on abortion” — does nothing to advance compassionate, accurate discussions about abortion as an essential part of health care.

The misinformation perpetuated by Ms. Conway and Ms. Dannenfelser (and by the crisis pregnancy centers they wrongly praise) is commonly used to strip access to abortion from patients such as ours and prevent clinicians from providing people with evidence-based health care.

Abortion is safe. It improves and saves lives, and it must be available without restrictions, without limitations and without barriers — just as any other critical part of health care.

Christopher M. Zahn, Washington

The writer is interim chief executive of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.

Jenni Villavicencio, Washington

The writer is interim director of advocacy and public affairs for the Society of Family Planning.

Kellyanne Conway and Marjorie Dannenfelser urged Republicans to “go on offense” on the issue of abortion. Unfortunately, their offensive strategy is based on deception, and the referees (i.e., The Post’s editors) should have thrown a flag on the play.

Ms. Conway and Ms. Dannenfelser asserted that “recent polls show that 56 percent of voters support a national abortion limit of 15 weeks, with exceptions for rape, incest and the life of the mother.” But the poll they cited tells a very different story.

A constructive poll on this question would have given people options to choose from that are based on some of the more widely held views on abortion (e.g., total ban, legal through 15 weeks, legal through second trimester, legal through viability of the fetus, legal up until birth). Instead, this poll asked: “Do you support a federal 15-week ban on abortions with an exception for rape, incest, and life of the mother or support allowing abortion up until the point of birth?” Thus, the only options given were (1) 15 weeks with exceptions and (2) up until birth. As a result, all this poll shows is that more people support a 15-week abortion limit than support abortion being legal up until birth.

If Republicans want to appeal to the majority of Americans, they are going to have to consider objective polls that show where Americans actually stand on this issue. And if they do this, it is likely they will have to shift direction on abortion policy, moving away from the extreme views being pushed by Ms. Conway and Ms. Dannenfelser.

Simon Lester, Falls Church

Kellyanne Conway and Marjorie Dannenfelser opined that voters need to know exactly where Democrats stand on protecting life. We already know very clearly where Republicans stand on this important issue. Though they claim the high road in banning abortions so that all fertilized eggs will yield a live birth, they refuse to do a darn thing to save those very children’s lives once they are born.

The Republican Party has forfeited all moral authority by allowing and even promoting the availability without restriction of assault weapons and other firearms that have been used to kill our children. Their hypocrisy is mind-boggling and certainly doesn’t fool anyone.