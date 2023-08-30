On Aug. 26, a White male shot and killed three Black people in Jacksonville, Fla., before shooting himself. The Jacksonville sheriff described the shooting as “racially motivated,” because the shooter “targeted … Black people” and had white swastikas on his military-style rifle .

Here are some questions for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) in light of his policies preventing Florida schools from teaching the history of race relations, and his statement that “we are not going to let people be targeted based on their race” [“Shooter in racist attack bought guns legally,” front page, Aug. 28]. What should teachers say if students ask: What does “racially motivated” mean? Why would a White person target and kill Black people Do other White people think this way, and have there been other incidents like this? Why?