Is it surprising that “The Wild West spirit lives on in D.C.” (regarding juvenile crime), as Colbert I. King wrote in his Aug. 26 op-ed? According to the Aug. 25 Metro article “Slight gains in D.C. scores,” about 66 percent of D.C. public school students are not reading at grade level, and about 78 percent are not at math grade level. It doesn’t take many of the more than 50,000 students in D.C. public schools to create havoc.