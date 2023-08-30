The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
The Post's View

Opinion Mark Meadows’s job wasn’t to help Trump steal the 2020 election

By the
|
August 30, 2023 at 1:56 p.m. EDT
Mark Meadows, former White House chief of staff, center, leaves the Richard B. Russell Federal Building in Atlanta on Monday. (Elijah Nouvelage/Bloomberg)
3 min

Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows says he was just doing his job when he helped President Donald Trump try to steal the 2020 presidential election. This is how he justifies asking to be tried in federal court for his actions — such as setting up the Jan. 2, 2021, call in which Mr. Trump asked Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) to “find 11,780 votes” — rather than in the Georgia state courthouse where he faces charges from Fulton County’s district attorney.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

If Mr. Meadows were to succeed in changing venues, he would widen the pool of potential jurors, who could come from more conservative areas outside Atlanta, and he would avoid having his trial televised. He would also set a bad precedent, encouraging future presidents and their aides to interfere in the administration of local elections, with the expectation that they could later claim they were acting in their official capacities and secure more favorable circumstances at any trial.

Jennifer Rubin: Mark Meadows paints himself into a corner

The law requires defendants to establish three things to move a case to federal court: that they were an officer of the United States or acting under an officer; that they’re facing criminal charges “for or relating to any act under color of such office”; and that they have raised or will raise a “colorable federal defense.” Mr. Meadows has separately filed a motion in federal court to dismiss the charges against him under the Constitution’s supremacy clause, but this will be heard only if his arguments for removal prevail.

Accordingly, Mr. Meadows says that a “federal nexus” existed in everything he did after the 2020 vote to help Mr. Trump cling to power. Pressed during nearly four hours of testimony on Monday, Mr. Meadows indicated that the only thing he could think of that would have been outside the scope of his official duties was speaking at a campaign rally. George J. Terwilliger III, Mr. Meadows’s attorney, described his client as Mr. Trump’s “alter ego” and said the chief of staff’s official duties are even broader than the president’s: “He is federal operations.”

Skip to end of carousel
  • A Saudi court sentences a retired teacher to death based on tweets.
  • March 4 is a sensible day to start Trump’s Jan. 6 federal trial.
  • Arkansas should recognize AP African American Studies course.
  • Russian interference in U.S. elections won’t end after Prigozhin.
  • D.C. Council reverses itself on school resource officers. Good.
A retired teacher in Saudi Arabia, Muhammad al-Ghamdi, has been sentenced to death by the country’s Specialized Criminal Court solely based on his tweets, retweets and YouTube activity, according to Human Rights Watch. The court’s verdict, July 10, was based on two accounts on X, formerly Twitter, which had only a handful of followers. The posts criticized the royal family. The sentence is the latest example of dictatorships imposing harsh sentences on people who use social media for free expression, highlighted in our February editorial.
During a Monday hearing, Judge Tanya S. Chutkan rejected as “far beyond what is necessary” Donald Trump’s demand to postpone until mid-2026 his trial for allegedly obstructing the results of the 2020 election. Instead, she plans to begin the trial on March 4 — the day before Super Tuesday. Six months is more than enough time for defense counsel to prepare. GOP primary voters deserve to know the outcome when choosing their standard-bearer. Read our recent editorial on why these charges against Trump are warranted.
On the Friday before school restarted in Arkansas, the state announced that the Advanced Placement African American Studies course will not count for academic credit toward graduation. Gov. Sarah Sanders (R) ordered education secretary Jacob Oliva, a former Ron DeSantis appointee she imported from Florida, to ensure students aren’t indoctrinated with critical race theory. The AP class does no such thing, and it’s encouraging that six schools are still offering the class as an elective. Read our recent editorial on Mr. DeSantis seeking to whitewash slavery in Florida’s curriculum.
The Internet Research Agency, a troll farm that boosted Donald Trump on social media during the 2016 campaign, was part of Yevgeniy Prigozhin’s empire and dissolved last month before the Wagner Group leader’s death in a plane crash. Conversations about Russian meddling in America’s domestic affairs tend to occur in the past tense, but Moscow remains deeply committed to manipulating U.S. public opinion. A newly declassified American intelligence analysis warns that Russia is intensifying efforts to manipulate unwitting Americans to spread anti-Ukraine and pro-Russia propaganda. The FSB is playing a long game, and Americans must be on guard. Read our 2019 editorial on what Congress needs to do to guard against Russian election interference.
The D.C. Council voted to stop pulling police officers out of schools, a big win for student safety. Parents and principals overwhelmingly support keeping school resource officers around because they help de-escalate violent situations. D.C. joins a growing number of jurisdictions, from Montgomery County, Md., to Denver, in reversing course after withdrawing officers from school grounds following George Floyd’s murder. Read our recent editorial on why D.C. needs SROs.
End of carousel

But the Jan. 2 phone call neither was “perfect,” as Mr. Trump claims, nor did it have anything to do with federal operations. Mr. Meadows’s defense defies the Hatch Act, which prohibits federal employees from using their official roles to influence elections. Even in the White House, where the lines sometimes get blurry, there’s an important distinction between the work someone does for their taxpayer-funded paycheck and outright electioneering. Mr. Meadows wasn’t just acting as a staffer for his boss; he was clearly advocating on behalf of the reelection campaign.

There are many valid reasons for protecting federal officers from harassment by state and local prosecutors, a reality underscored by the South’s dark history of resisting federal power. But Mr. Meadows’s effort to keep Mr. Trump in the White House isn’t comparable to U.S. marshals trying to enforce federal rights that Jim Crow states were violating. Mr. Meadows’s legally deficient motion for removal threatens states’ ability to enforce their laws and uphold the integrity of their elections.

The Post’s View | About the Editorial Board

Editorials represent the views of The Post as an institution, as determined through debate among members of the Editorial Board, based in the Opinions section and separate from the newsroom.

Members of the Editorial Board and areas of focus: Opinion Editor David Shipley; Deputy Opinion Editor Karen Tumulty; Associate Opinion Editor Stephen Stromberg (national politics and policy); Lee Hockstader (European affairs, based in Paris); David E. Hoffman (global public health); James Hohmann (domestic policy and electoral politics, including the White House, Congress and governors); Charles Lane (foreign affairs, national security, international economics); Heather Long (economics); Associate Editor Ruth Marcus; Mili Mitra (public policy solutions and audience development); Keith B. Richburg (foreign affairs); and Molly Roberts (technology and society).

Loading...