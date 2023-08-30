The Aug. 25 Metro article “Gun seizures under District’s red-flag law remain low” painted a promising picture of extreme-risk protection order (ERPO) implementation in D.C. Challenges to ERPO implementation are common. Whether it’s a lack of awareness about the law, insufficient training on ERPO implementation, or concerns about underutilization or overutilization, jurisdictions are working to overcome these obstacles. ERPO implementers throughout the country, including law enforcement officials, prosecutors, attorneys, judges, clinicians, victim service providers, community organizations, and behavioral health and other social services providers, are still learning the finer details of their states’ ERPO laws and how best to implement them. As of this month, 21 states and D.C. have ERPO laws, providing a large network of implementers to ensure equitable and efficient use of the law.
Though public awareness is important, as we note in a report we released in May with Everytown for Gun Safety, it is critical that these campaigns primarily target key implementers of ERPO laws, including law enforcement and health-care providers, both of whom may petition for an ERPO in D.C. And for the first time ever, there is now federal funding available to assist states that have ERPO laws.
We are excited to see progress throughout the country on ERPO implementation and the increased attention on this groundbreaking tool. With the proper resources and training becoming more readily available, ERPO implementers across the country will be better equipped to save lives.
Spencer Cantrell, Washington
Lisa Geller, Washington
The writers are senior advisers for implementation at the Johns Hopkins Center for Gun Violence Solutions.