The Aug. 25 Metro article “Gun seizures under District’s red-flag law remain low” painted a promising picture of extreme-risk protection order (ERPO) implementation in D.C. Challenges to ERPO implementation are common. Whether it’s a lack of awareness about the law, insufficient training on ERPO implementation, or concerns about underutilization or overutilization, jurisdictions are working to overcome these obstacles. ERPO implementers throughout the country, including law enforcement officials, prosecutors, attorneys, judges, clinicians, victim service providers, community organizations, and behavioral health and other social services providers, are still learning the finer details of their states’ ERPO laws and how best to implement them. As of this month, 21 states and D.C. have ERPO laws, providing a large network of implementers to ensure equitable and efficient use of the law.