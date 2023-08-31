Listen 4 min Share Comment on this story Comment

This week, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo became the latest high-ranking U.S. official to journey to China to engage with the country’s top leaders. It was a worthy effort. But now it has played out, and the Chinese government hasn’t budged. As President Biden would say: What’s the plan, Stan?

The administration’s theory was that reestablishing high-level dialogue with Beijing might “build a floor” under the ever-worsening bilateral relationship. Biden has said he doesn’t want a Cold War with China. So Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen, special envoy for climate John F. Kerry and now Raimondo have each spent significant time and effort traveling to China over the past three months.

Some see the administration as weak for dispatching four officials before Beijing did anything to reciprocate. Biden’s team has responded, rightly, that engaging with Beijing is the responsible thing to do. But now is a good moment to look at the results — or lack thereof.

Despite meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in June, Blinken came home empty-handed; the Chinese government wouldn’t even agree to establish a military-to-military crisis hotline. The most newsworthy part of Yellen’s trip was that she inadvertently ate “magic mushrooms” (although she said she didn’t hallucinate). And Chinese officials rebuffed Kerry’s call for quicker climate action. Before Raimondo even arrived, Chinese hackers broke into her email account.

Raimondo set expectations so low that her announcement of two new dialogues to manage U.S.-China economic tensions might seem like progress. Unfortunately, it is anything but. Creating discussion forums that meet on a schedule is exactly how Beijing dodges U.S. and international concerns about its behavior. Inevitably, while these meetings are pending, the United States holds off from actions that might upset Beijing.

“Once you get into these calendar-based engagements, it’s never a good time to do something tough competitively,” former National Security Council official Ivan Kanapathy told me. “That’s what it seems like we are building toward.”

In fact, the Biden administration decided in its first year to avoid old patterns of establishing empty dialogues with China as alibis for progress. And, yet, here we are. Privately, officials explain that Biden very much wants Xi to attend November’s Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in San Francisco. Biden has long believed that foreign policy is personal. Whether that’s true or not, the Biden-Xi meeting has become an important U.S. policy objective.

Raimondo also has political aspirations and wants to bolster her foreign policy bona fides as what some call a “balanced hawk.” That has led some in Washington to see her as telling both the China engagement crowd and the hard-liners what they want to hear. For example, on her trip, she promised not to compromise on national security concerns and warned Chinese officials that their business-unfriendly policies were making China “uninvestible.” At the same time, the commerce secretary emphasized that she does not believe the two economies should “decouple.”

Her tightrope walk will be soon put to the test. Raimondo is set to announce the final implementation rules for the Biden administration’s toughest high-technology export restrictions to date. If her announcement opens huge loopholes in the restrictions, as has been reported, that would signal she and the Biden team are backing down from the difficult parts of the economic competition.

To be fair, Raimondo’s general premise that the United States should encourage trade while protecting sensitive national security technology is correct. The problem is that the Chinese are not buying into it. During her visit, Beijing offered no concessions and signaled no policy changes. Meanwhile, China is cracking down on the flow of economic and financial data, raiding foreign firms, weaning itself off the U.S. dollar and stockpiling food and commodities. Beijing’s actions show that it is preparing for the international economic climate to get worse, not better.

“All of these policy changes do not make sense if the goal is to promote long-term economic growth, but they could make sense if they are meant to help endure a conflict with the West,” Mark Kennedy, director of the Wilson Center’s Wahba Institute for Strategic Competition, told me.

The Biden team’s China approach is at a crossroads. While it’s wise to leave the door open for positive moves from Beijing, the administration should double down on its strategy to protect our technological edge and work with allies to reduce dependence on China’s economy. Officials cast these efforts as “de-risking” rather than the more drastic “decoupling.”