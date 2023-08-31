Listen 4 min Share Comment on this story Comment

The coronavirus is spreading nationally again. It has hit my family over the past couple of weeks, although my own case was mild. I’m hoping that if there’s another flare-up of the covid-19 wars in our politics, it will be mild, too. Make sense of the news fast with Opinions' daily newsletter ArrowRight Here and there you can see people saying that all of us need to retrieve our masks, and others vowing that they will never submit to mandates and lockdowns. But this debate seems useful only for inflaming our social and political divisions. We’re not going to return to social distancing or shut down schools.

That’s partly because the current coronavirus numbers are still much lower than previous peaks. Yet even if the numbers rise considerably, the public is not going to accept restrictive coronavirus mitigation measures again, regardless of what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or other public health authorities say.

Throughout the coronavirus ordeal, edicts from on high have always mattered less than their supporters and opponents have thought. In 2020, consumer activity started to plunge before shelter-in-place orders came down. Research indicated that legal restrictions drove only 7 percent of the reduction. Traffic declined most in places with the most covid deaths rather than the most draconian policies. Some evidence suggests that use of masks, too, was more influenced by perceptions of the severity of the virus and the costs and benefits of masking than by mandates.

The primacy of individuals’ voluntary decisions is what makes the credibility of public health authorities so important. Even when their guidance is sound, its effectiveness depends on its persuasiveness. And we have reason to believe that the public will give such guidance a more skeptical hearing now than it did in 2020. Trust in the CDC fell during the pandemic, judging from multiple polls.

You don’t have to be anti-vaccination or think that covid was a hoax (it has killed more than 1.1 million Americans) to believe that the CDC earned that decline. Its guidance on social distancing — first six feet, then three — was arbitrary. It exaggerated the likelihood of outdoor transmission of the virus. Its guidance on masking lagged behind the evidence. And its approach to covid generally reflected a degree of risk aversion that not all reasonably health-conscious people share: the same risk aversion that leads the CDC to recommend against consuming rare and medium-rare steak. No matter how low caseloads have fallen, the CDC has never quit recommending masking on planes, trains, buses and subways.

It is fair, then, to conclude that public health advice should be taken with a grain of salt, even if it means exceeding the CDC’s absurdly low guidelines on sodium intake.

There was one great exception to the rule that voluntary decisions, rather than government policies, drove the reduction in social interactions during the pandemic. It was the government that shut down public schools and kept them closed into the fall and even beyond. But that exception is likely to make people even more suspicious of heavy-handed pandemic-mitigation policies. School shutdowns are increasingly recognized across the political spectrum to have been both unnecessary and disastrous for student achievement.

New outbreaks of the coronavirus continue to pose special risks for people who are immunocompromised. The fact that the public has no appetite for repeating the anti-covid strategies of previous years doesn’t mean we should abandon all efforts at containing the spread of the virus. We should, for example, invest in improving ventilation, which should have been a higher priority when the pandemic first hit. But we should also accept that most people are not going to accept a substantial change in our way of life as a response to this discrete problem.

Among the influential people who have changed their minds about lockdowns is Donald Trump. As president, he slammed governors who had, in his view, lifted restrictions too early. He said he had “total” authority over the question. Now he says that “covid tyrants” — “bad people,” “sick people” — are plotting a comeback but that “WE WILL NOT COMPLY.”