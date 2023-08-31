Share Comment on this story Comment

Giving children independence to stride unaccompanied to school is a perplexing decision for parents, given the preponderance of unsafe traffic conditions, especially around school zones. In her Aug. 27 Metro column, “A back-to-school quandary for parents,” Theresa Vargas pointed to the multitude of vehicles that speed through school zones, ignoring regulations to slow down, and the vulnerable stream of children crossing roads.

Montgomery County was the first county in the country to employ Vision Zero, a plan to eliminate traffic fatalities and severe injuries for those in vehicles as well as for bicyclists and pedestrians. Vehicle-safety provisions have reduced these calamities for drivers and passengers, but pedestrian and bicycle deaths are soaring, plagued by SUVs with limited outside vehicle vision because of their height.

Solutions are readily available, including automatic braking and pedestrian-recognition technology in cars; raised or colored crosswalks; installation of refuge islands, which reduce walking distances at intersections; and sensory-based, high-intensity-activated crosswalk beacons. These provisions are already being employed, accompanied by reduced speed limits. However, safe travel to school is dependent on drivers heeding these regulations, but, unfortunately, there are too many violators.

Vision Zero cannot protect our children without driver compliance.

Gail B. Landy, Gaithersburg