Smart Republicans know their presidential nominee will face an abortion problem next year. Though most of the GOP candidates are trying to show primary voters how committed they are to eliminating reproductive rights, come the general election, they’ll have to present a more moderate face or risk another defeat. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight No one has been trying harder to lay that groundwork than former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley, who speaks about the issue in ways most of her opponents don’t. But anyone tempted to believe Haley is a moderate on abortion should be warned: She isn’t.

Haley’s approach is likely to be adopted by the GOP presidential nominee — even if that person isn’t Haley herself. But that will be just as misleading because no Republican administration will seek a moderate course on abortion. It will adopt an extreme right-wing stance in ways that right now are being ignored.

In the context of the primaries, the discussion has revolved around federal legislation, especially what kind of national abortion ban the candidates would favor. Should all abortions be illegal after six weeks of pregnancy, when many women don’t even know they’re pregnant? Eight weeks? Some other number?

At last week’s GOP debate, some candidates favored six. North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum — who signed a near-total ban in his state that only allows exceptions for rape and incest in the first six weeks — was the only one to say there should be no national ban.

Haley, meanwhile, delivered lines she uses frequently, calibrated to sound sensible and sympathetic: “Don’t make women feel like they have to decide on this issue,” she said, “when you know we don’t have 60 Senate votes” to overcome an inevitable filibuster of a national ban. She argued that legislation should focus on areas of potential “consensus,” such as a ban on late-term abortions and allowing medical personnel to refuse to participate in procedures they object to.

Haley’s comments drew praise from other Republicans, who said this is precisely how their party should talk about abortion. And she is right that a national abortion ban is unlikely to get through Congress no matter how many weeks it specifies.

But Haley is on record supporting a national ban, even if she acknowledges it wouldn’t pass. That means her real plan is to enact a series of steps limiting abortion access, leading up to a national ban as soon as Republicans have the votes to enact it.

How is that more moderate than a candidate who says they’ll try (and inevitably fail) to achieve a national ban right away?

Just as important, presidents do much more than wait around for legislation to reach their desk. Like any Republican, a President Haley would almost certainly reinstate the Mexico City Policy. During every GOP presidency since the 1980s, this executive action has forbidden foreign aid from going to any group that “promotes” abortion, which includes telling women who have been raped where to get abortion care.

The judges President Haley would appoint would also not be abortion moderates; they would almost certainly come from the Federalist Society’s judicial pipeline to guarantee their conservative bona fides, especially on abortion. Even if she wanted to appoint moderate judges (and there’s no indication she does), it would trigger a revolt within her party. In fact, it’s unlikely anyone she appoints to any high position in the federal government with an influence over health care would be pro-choice.

And while the president can’t unilaterally make abortion legal or illegal, there’s a good deal they can do to shore up, or undermine, reproductive rights. The Biden administration likes to tout a variety of actions it has taken on that score, from defending the Food and Drug Administration’s approval of medication abortions in court to enabling members of the military to travel to receive abortion care. Rest assured, a Haley administration would do the opposite.

This is hardly a secret. In a speech in April to a conservative group, Haley touted her antiabortion credentials, declaring: “As a state legislator, I voted for every pro-life bill that came before me.” When she says, “we can all agree that women who get abortions should not be jailed” or receive the death penalty, women will probably respond, Thanks for nothing. As well they should.