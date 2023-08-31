Share Comment on this story Comment

Regarding the Aug. 27 Politics & the Nation article “Thousands signal a rededication to civil rights on Mall”: As leaders of the March on Washington noted, the gathering this year was a continuation, not just a commemoration, of the inaugural march 60 years ago. Yet the media coverage so far has not reflected that main message.

New Black voices are leading today’s battles over community safety and policing, voting rights and LGBTQ+ rights. They are speaking on podcasts, TikToks and Substacks more than through sermons or on pulpits. When it comes to activists, we can’t only look back; we need to look around for those who are continuing today’s movement.

Standing on the shoulders of greats, this new generation is every bit the measure of its own moment and deserves the recognition, respect and support to take our nation toward a new horizon.

Crystal Hayling, San Francisco

The writer is executive director of the Libra Foundation and the founder of the Democracy Frontlines Fund.

Here we are, 60 years after the historic March on Washington and the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s iconic “I Have a Dream” speech, and a White man used a high-powered rifle covered in swastikas to kill three Black people at a Dollar General store in Jacksonville, Fla., before shooting himself [“Man who ‘hated Black people’ opens fire, kills 3 at Florida store, sheriff says,” news, Aug. 27]. Local law enforcement officials described the attack as racially motivated.

King had messages in addition to what he said on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in 1963. He also reminded us that “we are tied together in the single garment of destiny, caught in an inescapable network of mutuality.”

I wonder: Did the Jacksonville shooter ever get that message from King?

King also said: “And whatever affects one directly affects all indirectly. For some strange reason I can never be what I ought to be until you are what you ought to be. And you can never be what you ought to be until I am what I ought to be. This is the way God’s universe is made; this is the way it is structured.”

I wonder whether the Jacksonville shooter got these messages, and, if he did, did they mean anything to him?

Do King’s messages mean anything to any of us anymore?

I wonder.