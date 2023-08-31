The Aug. 24 Metro article “ Supreme Court asked to hear TJ case ” discussed the admission process at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology, commonly referred to as TJ. Our country thrives when we prepare our intellectually gifted students to perform at their fullest ability. TJ has done that in the past. TJ cannot do that if its courses must be less challenging to accommodate students who are admitted on criteria other than intellectual ability.

Challenging standards can be maintained while addressing equity concerns. Fairfax County should reallocate some Title I funds to provide after-school enrichment programs for students who have been identified as intellectually gifted. These compensatory enrichment programs would prepare these intellectually gifted students to: ultimately pass challenging admission criteria to enter TJ, successfully complete the school’s challenging curriculums and subsequently be accepted into our nation’s most intellectually challenging universities. Win-win.

But I homed in on their application of science, specifically the neurobiology of tribalism, to understand and change the dynamics. We all agree that political polarization is undermining U.S. democracy and is the subtext for much of the information generated and consumed in our public and personal discourse. Though both sides justify their positions and attack the other using intellectual appeals to reason and fairness, at work is an underlying human cognitive operating system that inherently separates the world into “us and them.” This hard-wired trait for tribalism was selected for over millions of years of evolution, allowing strong, cohesive social groups to persevere over rivals. However, it manifests itself in today’s political extremism at an unconscious and unreasonable level, with partisan camps convinced of their own righteousness and the wickedness of the other.