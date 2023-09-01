Listen 5 min Share Comment on this story Comment

A.E. Stallings, an American poet, resident in Greece, is the incoming professor of poetry at Oxford. Like many Athenians, we have a place out of town to which we escape during the dog days of summer. We abscond to a little nearby Saronic island. Its name means “Fishhook,” and its main problem is a burgeoning flock of obnoxious feral peacocks.

The island boasts no classical ruins or glamorous nightlife. Besides nice swimming, its main attraction is a forest, mostly of Aleppo pines, that crowns the island and offers hiking paths with striking sea views, spangled, autumn to spring, with wildflowers, and enlivened by glimpses of bustling partridges or darting hares, the piping of scops owls, the throb of cicadas, the hum of wild bees in the thyme.

In the northeast of the country, the largest wildfire ever recorded in the European Union has roared unabated for nearly two weeks. Right now, our forest on Fishhook is off-limits because of the fire threat. I sometimes feel my held breath is also my prayer — please don’t burn. Every day the tinder-dry forest doesn’t catch fire is a blessing, and yet seems a day closer to the moment when smoke will rise, black and tarry, out of the pines. It feels inevitable.

Ironically, perhaps, the Greek for summer is “kalokairi” — “fine weather.” Occasional heat waves have always been part of the Greek summer, of course, though not so brutal, so frequent, so long. Wildfires, too — they feature in many Homeric similes of battle — but not the apocalyptic kind of this summer and last, holidaymakers rescued by sea against an inferno of towering flames.

As an American citizen, last week I got a “natural disaster” alert from the U.S. Embassy about the fires near Athens. Parnitha was burning again.

This forested mountain is the city’s “green lung.” It had made something of a recovery from the catastrophic fires of 2007 when 36,000 acres burned. (I remember that summer, standing out on the street with a toddler on my hip, watching great white flakes drift silently out of the yellow sky: not snowflakes, but the forests’ cremated remains. My husband, a journalist, was away covering the fires.) Now a new wave of fires is devouring the forest.

Fires kindle the memories of other fires. The lethal conflagration in Lahaina reminded Greeks of the fire in Mati in 2018. At Mati, a seaside resort about 20 miles east of Athens, residents and holidaymakers received no government warning to evacuate as a wildfire swept toward them at terrific temperatures and speed. Some made it to the sea and were rescued by boat. Reports show 104 people died, ranging in age from 6 months to 93 years.

The result of this has been a pivot in government policy. The focus in recent years has been on evacuation and saving lives, leaving forests and property to burn to the ground. Greek policy proceeds by such knee-jerk dialectics. When my husband returned from covering that fire’s aftermath, he placed something in my hand — lightweight, shiny, metallic, multilobed, the size of a fidget spinner. It was a cooled splash of molten aluminum, once part of someone’s kitchen sink. The melting point of aluminum is 1,220 degrees Fahrenheit.

This week, my husband is just back from Alexandroupolis. He was reporting on the fires near the Evros River and the border with Turkey. It’s partly a forest fire story, partly an immigration story. Eighteen bodies, two of them children, were found burned to death in the forest. It is assumed they were asylum seekers, hiding from authorities, since local villages have reported no missing people. They died at the crossroads of unrest, inhumane border policies and climate change. They won’t be the last.

Strangely, though, I find myself shedding tears not for the terrified unnamed human victims, but over a Facebook post from a stranger, Giorgos Karafillidis, a beekeeper in fire-afflicted Kirki. His lament strikes me as almost worthy of the Greek Anthology, a collection of poems from Hellenistic times:

My little souls, my beauties, my sweet girls, a most cruel Death found you. Never once did you have a demand, only obligations … I suffer just thinking how quickly and nervously you would beat your little wings to save your queen from the smoke and the flames, so that the hive would survive even after your death …

On footage uploaded from his phone, he surveys the blackened glade and incinerated hives, sobbing that he’s failed them.

Fishhook, our haven, is lucky to be so close to Athens: A Canadair firefighting aircraft can be here fast, scooping water out of the sea to dump it. The one time we witnessed a small fire break out in the forest behind the houses, the locals zoomed up on motorbikes with water in buckets; between them and the aircraft it was soon out. But I don’t think of this danger the same since the fire at Mati, when so many died. They lingered an extra five minutes at a taverna thinking the threat was overblown, they started too late to get out or head to the sea.