Opinion Biden isn’t solely to blame for botched Afghanistan withdrawal

September 1, 2023 at 2:08 p.m. EDT
Taliban fighters stand guard inside Hamid Karzai International Airport on Aug. 31, 2021, after the U.S. withdrawal in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Kathy Gannon/AP)

Regarding Marc A. Thiessen’s Aug. 30 Wednesday Opinion column, “The moment that could cost Biden reelection”:

There seems to be a collective amnesia among conservatives as to what precipitated President Biden’s “disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan.” President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo were the ones who made this deal with the Taliban; in essence, a deal with the devil.

Mr. Trump wanted the troops to leave in May 2021, but Mr. Biden wanted to delay to get everyone ready to leave. He had no choice; if we had not left, the Taliban would have begun firing on American troops. Mr. Biden’s choices were severely limited by the policy put in place by his predecessor.

To put the blame solely on the Biden administration is both unjust and irresponsible.

Shirley LeForge, Union Grove, N.C.

