Regarding Marc A. Thiessen’s Aug. 30 Wednesday Opinion column, “The moment that could cost Biden reelection”:
Mr. Trump wanted the troops to leave in May 2021, but Mr. Biden wanted to delay to get everyone ready to leave. He had no choice; if we had not left, the Taliban would have begun firing on American troops. Mr. Biden’s choices were severely limited by the policy put in place by his predecessor.
To put the blame solely on the Biden administration is both unjust and irresponsible.
Shirley LeForge, Union Grove, N.C.