There seems to be a collective amnesia among conservatives as to what precipitated President Biden’s “disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan.” President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo were the ones who made this deal with the Taliban ; in essence, a deal with the devil.

Mr. Trump wanted the troops to leave in May 2021, but Mr. Biden wanted to delay to get everyone ready to leave. He had no choice; if we had not left, the Taliban would have begun firing on American troops. Mr. Biden’s choices were severely limited by the policy put in place by his predecessor.