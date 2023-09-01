Share Comment on this story Comment

Every week, The Post runs a collection of letters of readers’ grievances — pointing out grammatical mistakes, missing coverage and inconsistencies. These letters tell us what we did wrong and, occasionally, offer praise. Here, we present this week’s Free for All letters. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “This novel captured the truth of Britain’s ruthlessness in war,” the Aug. 20 Book World excerpt of Malcolm Gladwell’s introduction to an upcoming reprint of Len Deighton’s 1970 novel, “Bomber,” was based on an assumption that the Allies’ strategic bombing campaign of World War II “did not speed the end of the war, [and] probably prolonged it.”

In his 1995 analysis of World War II, “Why the Allies Won,” historian Richard Overy made a strong argument contrary to this assumption. According to Overy, though the bombing campaign did not decrease German war production, it prevented that production from increasing to the extent needed and predicted by German war planners, and it caused the Germans to shift that production to things such as antiaircraft guns instead of offensive weapons.

In January 1945, the Nazi minister of war production, Albert Speer, and his colleagues calculated that “Germany had produced 35 per cent fewer tanks than planned, 31 per cent fewer aircraft and 42 per cent fewer lorries as a result of bombing.” Overy estimated that “direct destruction and the diversion of resources denied German forces approximately half their battle-front weapons and equipment in 1944.” In addition, to defend against the strategic bombing campaign, Germany was forced to withdraw most of its air force from the Eastern Front, giving the Red Army crucial air superiority in its campaign to expel the Wehrmacht from Russia and Eastern Europe.

Finally, contrary to the conventional wisdom, the bombing campaign did have an effect on German morale. For example, at the Ford plant in Cologne, “absenteeism rose to 25 per cent of the workforce for the whole of 1944.” Overy concluded, “It is difficult to think of anything else that the Allies might have done with their manpower and resources that could have achieved this much at such comparatively low cost.”

It’s easier to tell ourselves that this morally upsetting aspect of our successful self-defense was nothing more than an impractical mistake, but life is not that simple.

Richard Joffe, New York

Malcolm Gladwell seemed to adopt “Vera Brittain’s point … that the people of England acquiesced to” the Royal Air Force’s raids on Germany “because they did not have the imagination to appreciate what those deadly bombing campaigns meant to those on the ground.” That would have surprised millions of Britons.

By May 30, 1942, when the RAF first unleashed about 1,000 bombers on Hitler’s Reich, Britain had undergone the London Blitz, the devastation of Coventry, strikes on cultural sites from Canterbury to York and sustained assaults on its great ports. No unoccupied Allied country could have had a better-informed citizenry on what it meant to be hit by air raids.

This should not foreclose debate on the wisdom of that war’s “strategic bombardment.” We fought for freedom of speech, after all. But the British were hardly the bomber barons’ dupes. Some shouted from the rubble of their homes for Winston Churchill to “give it ’em back!”

If Brittain’s compatriots lacked “the imagination” to know what it meant to have their cities laid in ashes, it was because no imagination was needed. Thanks to Adolf Hitler and Hermann Goering, they already knew.

Robert D. Kimball, Alexandria

Malcolm Gladwell is a superb writer, as we all know. However, in the otherwise excellent adaptation of his upcoming introduction for Len Deighton’s “Bomber,” he cited the book “Catch-22” and noted that the hero, John Yossarian, was played in the movie adaptation by Alan Arkin, whom he labeled a “comedian.”

The context was clear, but calling Arkin a comedian is like characterizing a great author as a good typist. Arkin was a consummate actor (see, for example, “Wait Until Dark,” “The Heart Is a Lonely Hunter” and countless others) with a broad range of talents, among which comedy was only one. It was unnecessary to his point for Gladwell to mischaracterize Arkin as a comedian.

Dan L. Longo, Kensington

Mend democracy’s cracks

The Aug. 21 front-page analysis by Dan Balz and Clara Ence Morse, “American democracy is cracking. These forces help explain why.,” was one of the finest analytical pieces I’ve read recently. This is why The Post has a reputation for excellence.

We should hopefully understand the problem now. Can we as a country come together to build the solutions? There is a lot at stake. The silent majority must wake up and make its presence felt.

Dick Snyder, Lewes, Del.

The graph headlined “American trust in government has plummeted” that accompanied the Aug. 21 front-page article on American democracy said, “Trust was highest in 1964 before the Watergate scandal.”

The Watergate scandal was 1972 to 1974, so perhaps another explanation is in order: the Vietnam War, which greatly accelerated with the 1964 Gulf of Tonkin Resolution.

Zachary Levine, Rockville

We’re not feeling centered

The caption with the photograph accompanying the Aug. 22 front-page article “A mom seeks purpose from the pain” knocked me off-center. It described a person as being the “center” of the photo, but there were four people in it.

Hmm. Maybe an editor thought she was a center for the Washington Mystics? (I checked the roster, and she is not.) Perhaps the “ed” was stricken at the end of the word, and she was meant to be described as focused and even-keeled? Or maybe the “s” was left off at the beginning of the word, and she works in a department store offering to spray passersby with perfume?

In any case, it took a bit away from an otherwise good article.

Ben Hawkinson, Washington

What’s going on in Virginia?

I know The Post is busy analyzing presidential polling data and trying to decide which conservative op-eds to publish, but could it spare a moment for Virginia? Maybe use a few column inches to cover the upcoming elections here in the commonwealth? Not the ones in 2024 but the ones that will happen in just a few months. Perhaps a word about what the commonwealth’s National Guard actually did when deployed to Texas? Or an update on the status of the state’s budget negotiations? Something? Anything?

Sue Leonard, Reston

Climate change isn’t up for debate

Kathleen Parker’s concern about climate change is welcome, but in true “conservative” fashion, she wrote in her Aug. 12 op-ed, “As Maui burned, DeSantis fiddled with climate-change education,” that fossil fuels merely “contribute” to climate change. In the process, she gave ideologically driven non-climate scientists such as Bjorn Lomborg and Alex Epstein and their “business as usual advocacy” a voice in her op-ed.

In contrast, virtually every practicing climate scientist in American universities and U.S. national labs, along with their international colleagues, asserts that in the absence of human emissions of greenhouse gases, the planet would be cooling — although much more slowly than it is heating, because of those emissions.

It is important to adapt our infrastructure and for societies to be more climate-resilient, but the path to minimize the cost of adaptation is to phase out fossil fuels as rapidly as possible, rather than more slowly in the interest of some hypothetical cost of the transition.

Ron Spross, Bath, Pa.

Camp rocked

The Aug. 20 Arts & Style article “Sleep-away camp forms connections that endure” took me way back. I feel confident my fellow Kaufmann campers had the same feeling when reading this article on camp and Jewish traditions.

Through the generosity of those Washingtonians who felt every Jewish child should have an opportunity to attend camp, many of us in the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s were able to make lifelong connections that continue to this day.

Sandra Perlmutter, Chevy Chase

Share the whole truth

I am finding that even non-opinion articles in The Post lately are missing important context. For instance, The Post’s initial article on the death of Muhammad Hassan, “Porter’s death on K2 sparks discussion over high-altitude ethics” [news, Aug. 13], neglected to mention that Hassan might have been lacking proper equipment, despite repeated warnings, and did not describe what would have been involved in a high-altitude rescue (or what its chance of success would have been). This has been part of a frustrating trend in non-opinion articles I once would have assumed trustworthy.

I understand that things change and that sometimes, business decisions must be made. Thus, I gritted my teeth and accepted it over the years as The Post did things such as drop the ombudsman, eliminate sections and stop printing little things such as who is appearing on the Sunday talk shows. Though I didn’t agree with the reasoning to drop things that attracted young readers (KidsPost) or that engaged readers in something fun (the Style Invitational contests), I accepted that it helped the newspaper’s overall goal of delivering news. At this point, though, given that the newspaper is now more a chore than a pleasure to read, I am questioning my former optimism.

Patrick Husson, Springfield

‘Animal House’s’ political parties

I am a big fan of Ty Burr, but I have to disagree with his recasting of the Deltas in “Animal House” as liberated conservatives [“I was on campus when ‘Animal House’ debuted. It changed everything.,” Arts & Style, Aug. 20].

I was also in school, at Boston University, when “Animal House” opened in theaters, and it was clear that the Omegas were the party of the 1960s establishment before us: Their wealth, militaristic ranks and Ken-doll haircuts were the markings of those who had sent the previous generation to die in Vietnam — while they crafted their own deferments. The Deltas, on the other hand, had among them a would-be public defender, a future Encounter Groups of Cleveland therapist and D-Day, clearly MIA from the draft board. The Deltas were not yet in “lockstep superego.” Political correctness would not be a substantial issue on university campuses until the early 1990s.

Could Bluto act as liberator for any college culture? Maybe, but he hates fascist Neidermeyer the most, and, in real life, the actors got into a melee with University of Oregon fraternity brothers while filming the movie.

Glenn Kulbako, Somerville, Mass.

Does it matter?

The Aug. 20 front-page article “Hunter Biden prosecutor teamed with Beau Biden” buried the lede. From the headline and the third paragraph’s reference to the “little-known history” of the David C. Weiss/Beau Biden relationship, the casual reader might infer that The Post has discovered some potentially nefarious connection that could prompt Weiss, recently named as a special counsel investigating Hunter Biden, to go easy on Hunter Biden.

But it just ain’t so! It’s not until the 12th paragraph that the story referred to those who know Weiss well, describing him as an “apolitical, follow-the-facts, registered-Republican prosecutor who has a reputation for being an honest broker when asked to investigate [Delaware’s] most powerful Democrats.” Paragraph 13 briefly alluded to his prosecuting allies of the Biden family and playing a key role in a murder case involving a prominent Democrat. The next paragraphs, roughly the middle third of the story, further elaborate these points.

The headline and the third paragraph should have had a subhead and additional text declaring, “But it doesn’t matter.”

Richard A. Liroff, Arlington

Letting the cat out of the bag

The Aug. 20 “Mark Trail” comic strip continued the series’ descent into awfulness. The scruffy replacement for the original Mark Trail tells us that bobcats and lynx are the same species. They aren’t, which a simple internet search will tell you. They are the same genus, which is Lynx, but bobcats are Lynx rufus and lynx are Lynx canadensis.

The lynx’s home territory is Canada and the northern United States, while the bobcat lives mainly in the United States with an extension into southern Canada and northern Mexico. There are apparently two other species of Lynx: one that lives in Europe and Asia, and one that lives in Spain and Portugal.

Melissa Yorks, Gaithersburg

Editors’ favorite day

I loved John Kelly’s Aug. 15 Metro column on the apostrophe’s correct usage [“What’s the big deal about apostrophe placement? Let’s examine that question.”]. I was especially pleased by both the author’s and the headline writer’s skill in placing one in every single sentence of the column and its headline. ’Twas a great read!

Liz Brooke, Vienna

Is it really worth the switch?

The Aug. 18 news article “Snack makers face production crunch as a Calif. agency chips away at gas use” did not mention that natural gas supplies 50 percent of California’s electricity generation. California’s South Coast Air Quality Management District’s new rule will require commercial food makers to switch from cooking with gas to electricity, but how much of that electricity will still be powered by the burning of natural gas?

Ed Rothschild, McLean

Prize-worthy work

The disturbing Aug. 12 front-page article “A promoted principal. A trail of complaints.” was one of the most beautiful pieces of writing ever to appear in The Post. The co-authors, Alexandra Robbins and Nicole Asbury, should be considered for a Pulitzer Prize nomination. This is the type of solid research and impeccable writing that one expects to read in The Post.

Sidney Tishler, Rockville

Find the joy in Sports

If anyone would like to know why sports are so popular, he or she should compare the front page of the first section of The Post on Aug. 14 with the front page of its Sports section.

Which front page would you rather read?