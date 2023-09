I’m sure I’m just one of thousands of D.C. residents appalled by the continuing blame-shifting and lack of accountability among officials responsible for the city’s 911 emergency call system, as detailed in the Aug. 26 front-page article “ Dog deaths are latest chapter in D.C. 911 problems .”

The system “continues to make critical mistakes despite years of warnings by government officials and outside investigators that the agency needs an overhaul,” the article said, enumerating just the known instances in which people — not just dogs, as in the most recent tragic event — died because of the call center’s astonishing incompetence. Why “years”? It hardly needs saying this is a life-or-death issue.