Regarding the Aug. 30 news article “UNC-Chapel Hill graduate student charged with killing professor”: The recent heartbreaking incident at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, in which a faculty member lost his life because of gun violence, should serve as a reminder of the pressing need for stricter gun-control measures in the United States.

This incident and many others highlight the vulnerability of our educational institutions and the urgent need to enact comprehensive gun laws. Schools, colleges and universities should be places of learning, growth and safety — places where students and faculty can thrive without fear of gun violence.

As a society, we must engage in a meaningful discourse about how to strike a balance between Second Amendment rights and the safety of our communities. It’s time to reevaluate the accessibility of firearms, implement thorough background checks and close loopholes that allow dangerous individuals to obtain deadly weapons. By taking action now, we can honor the memory of the lives lost around the country because of gun violence and prevent more lives from being senselessly lost.

Brielle Grant, Collegedale, Tenn.

I don’t remember a time without school shootings. I don’t remember classes without bomb threats and active-shooter drills. I don’t remember what it was like to not be scared in school. I’m 35.

My kids don’t know a time without school shootings. My kids don’t know a time without bomb threats and active-shooter drills. My kids don’t know a time without fear. They’re 10 and 12.

People who should not have guns are buying them to kill fellow human beings. We’ve had decades to fix this and haven’t. Will my grandkids practice active-shooter drills?