I appreciated Susan Linn’s insightful Aug. 31 op-ed, “ Babies need people, not devices. Stop giving them screen time. ” It was reassuring to learn Ms. Linn and I share the same opinion on babies and devices. Without exception, I routinely wince when I see toddlers in strollers fiddling with smartphones.

There’s time enough for children to become technologically-proficient as they move toward school age. In the interim, as Ms. Linn astutely noted, “they need to be cuddled, talked to, played with and read to by the adults who love them … to connect.”