Listen 5 min Share Comment on this story Comment

There’s that saying, “It is better to be a warrior in a garden, than a gardener in a war.” Nearly three years ago one of my favorite trees in the world, my parents’ 22-year-old fig tree, was butchered by some clueless landscaping warriors looking to make a quick buck. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight My dad let the tree trimmers massacre the fig tree, my favorite tree in the whole world.



I am livid. I need to walk this off — Karen Attiah (@KarenAttiah) October 16, 2020 Months later, as I tearfully predicted, the tree was so injured that a large part of it died.

What was once the beautiful wood of the fig tree is now being burrowed out by ants.



It’s like looking into the decaying corpse of my old friend.



I wish I could go after the scamming landrapers who did this.



But they aren’t even a registered company. 😡 pic.twitter.com/LeXPjg4rCQ — Karen Attiah (@KarenAttiah) August 14, 2021

I wrote about it at the time, utterly enraged at the landscapers and my father, who had allowed them to mutilate the tree — so angry that I took a pair of scissors and threatened to execute his favorite pothos right in front of him, to give him a taste of how I felt. After that column was published, I was flooded with tweets and stories from women whose spouses, boyfriends, fathers and male neighbors had destroyed their favorite shrubs, flowers, herbs — even plants that had been handed down to them from long-gone relatives.

Advertisement

I was reminded of the fig tree fiasco a few days ago, when my sister informed me that the same landscapers had come back and asked whether there was any pruning to do. My sister told me she pointed to the tall, spindly fig shrub growing from the tree’s dead trunk stumps. Apparently, the men looked embarrassed, said sorry and drove away.

Follow this author Karen Attiah 's opinions Follow

They’re lucky I wasn’t there. I would have threatened to prise the tires off their trucks if they ever came back again.

But that inspired me to put the call back out on Twitter (now known as X) for women to share their stories.

I would still love to compile stories of women who had to deal with men destroying their gardens, favorite flowers, or trees/vines that have a long history.



Hell hath no fury like a woman whose plants have been wrecked by mindless men. — Karen Attiah (@KarenAttiah) August 28, 2023

The responses I got were, well, horrifying. If you’re a plant lover, read at your own risk. Tree triggers ahead.

I had a boyfriend that destroyed a gigantic and beautiful orchid (I’m talking about 3-4’ tall and at least 2’ wide) because he was jealous that one of our mutual friends (a man) gave it to me as a trade for my help with his business. — Kendra Hubbard (@kendra_hubbard) August 29, 2023

I lovingly re-created a medieval style herbal lawn in our back yard. Husband (now former) had a service mow the lawn while I was out of town. They alerted him to the “weeds” in the lawn and offered to remove them. 1 application of weed killer and 6 years of work was gone. — Missie Megs 🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦 (@xtroubaritz) August 29, 2023

At what point is this intentional??? https://t.co/2XhXIQuMwZ — Karen Attiah (@KarenAttiah) August 29, 2023

I was excited for my blue poppy to bloom & would run downstairs into the garden 1st thing when it was getting close. One morning I bounded downstairs, found exh standing in the kitchen with my bloomed poppy, cut in his hand, smiling, “Look what I did for you, love.”

💯 malicious — Ilse Thompson (@ilsita12) August 29, 2023

Early in their marriage, my parents and toddler me spent some time living with my mom's grandparents. Her grandparents had grape vines they were very proud of, and wouldn't you know my stoned father wound up killing them in an attempt to prune. My mom was (and still is) PISSED. — simeon shepard chadwick (@simcha1972) August 28, 2023

My mom always complained about how my father would mow the lawn and kill a lot of her flowers. I always hoped it was by accident when she said she thought it was on purpose. Yikes! Did not know this was a thing. 😟 — 🪴Lisa Johnson🧘🏿‍♀️ + analisamendment @spoutible (@analisamendment) August 29, 2023

Friend of mine took a job in another town at start of her divorce. Before she could dig up her flower bulbs collected over years, he completely covered the bulbs with rocks, baking them in the southwest sun. He knew what they meant to her. Intentional, vindictive, spiteful. — Ams44447 (@ams44447) August 29, 2023

my father paved their entire back yard with cement bc he didn't want my mother puttering in her garden https://t.co/GhqFGaqv19 — Dan Medeiros (@ManVsTweets) August 28, 2023

yes. They've gotten older & she has dementia, but she loved to tend the plants in the garden, grew vegetables & flowers. Gave her something to do all day. My dad decided the garden was dirty & against objections he had it torn up & everything cemented — Dan Medeiros (@ManVsTweets) August 28, 2023

There are a lot more stories in the original thread — and in them, an unhealthy mix of incompetence and outright malice, bordering on abuse.

Advertisement

This story from Reddit is particularly devastating.

I (26m) destroyed my gf's (24f) plants in a fit of rage and I think she may leave me (cw: abuse) pic.twitter.com/5bPzCfC5WL — relationships.bsky.social (@redditships) June 1, 2020

I don’t know whether the destruction of plants and gardens is commonly considered a sign of toxic or even abusive characteristics in a relationship, but maybe it should be. Plenty of women pointed out that the men who had destroyed their plants were now their exes.

I’m not saying all women are Earth goddesses, blessed with innate horticultural talents. And, of course, not all men are out there murdering every tree and shrub they can get their hands on. I do know men who have gorgeous gardens and are quite good with indoor plants.

From what I could find, there haven’t been many studies on the gendered aspects of American lawn and garden care, or “yard work,” and why men sometimes kill plants they shouldn’t. But for me growing up, lawn care was male work. And, no surprise, manicured lawn grass remains a symbol of male, material success.

Advertisement

As Krystal D’Costa wrote in Scientific American in 2017: “The state of a homeowner’s lawn is important in relation to their status within the community and to the status of the community at large. Lawns connect neighbors and neighborhoods; they’re viewed as an indicator of socio-economic character, which translates into property- and resale values. Lawns are indicative of success; they are a physical manifestation of the American Dream of homeownership.”

The common thread in the responses I heard from women had nothing to do with grass, but with flowers, herbs, trees and vines being ruined by men who either refused to listen to women’s instructions or had tipped over into rage. (I’ve yet to hear of a woman poisoning a man’s lawn out of negligence or spite, but if it’s happened, I’m all ears.)

So, what is up with these herbicidal men?

Advertisement

Is it the sense of power they get from wielding large, sharp tools? Or, given that women’s labor, especially in the home, is valued less than men’s, is it that our garden work with flowers, vines and heirlooms passed down is also less valued? Or, can it be that these men are jealous of the time, energy and, dare I say, love that women give to the gardens we care for?

We know that spending time in nature and caring for plants and flowers are sources of stress relief, well-being and joy. The stories that paint men as blundering idiots in women’s gardens obscure the very real harm these men have caused — and the very real pain many women described feeling when they discovered their plants dead.

Perhaps this gets to a larger point about society, gender and nature that has been a running theme throughout history: the male fear and contempt for nature and women that leads some men to see both as things to be culled, controlled, colonized and wrestled into submission.

Anyway. As for my parents’ fig tree? She has seen better days. But — like so many of the American women I know who’ve survived neglect, callousness and, well, men — she’s still kicking.