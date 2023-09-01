Listen 4 min Share Comment on this story Comment

The United States and its Western allies have embarked on a campaign to beef up military preparedness, galvanized by the grave threat posed by Russia’s bloody invasion of Ukraine 18 months ago. Yet even as the North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s overall defense spending is surging, some of the alliance’s 31 member states are dragging their heels to meet what all acknowledge is a collective responsibility.

The laggards include several of NATO’s, and the world’s, wealthiest nations — Canada, Italy and Spain, to name three. The economic output of those three countries alone is nearly triple that of Russia. Yet each remains far from meeting NATO’s target of spending 2 percent of gross domestic product annually on defense — a goal all member countries agreed nearly a decade ago to reach by next year. What’s more, the alliance now regards that spending level as a minimum to address the mounting perils it faces.

The consequences of shouldering, or failing to shoulder, NATO’s spending burden are important both as geopolitical signaling and on-the-ground preparedness. As Vladimir Putin shifts the Russian economy to a war footing to sustain a campaign that could go on for years, the West needs to show it is marshaling its own much more significant resources for a long-term struggle. Falling short would only encourage the Kremlin’s bet that time is its ally.

The on-the-ground results of missing NATO’s spending target are just as grave. Canada, which has the world’s ninth-biggest economy, is an object lesson.

According to a secret Pentagon document obtained by The Post this spring, the Canadian Armed Forces themselves this year concluded that because of “enduring” defense spending shortfalls, Canada “could not conduct a major [military] operation” while simultaneously maintaining its aid to Ukraine and leading a battle group of a couple thousand troops in Latvia, a tiny NATO nation that borders Russia.

That flat-footed posture, and other problems with military readiness, recruitment and retention that Canadian officials have acknowledged, should be triggering alarms in Ottawa. In April, former senior Canadian military, security and intelligence officials and experts issued a dire warning to the government: “Years of restraint, cost cutting, downsizing and deferred investment have meant that Canada’s defense capabilities have atrophied,” they said in an open letter.

Canada’s miserly military outlays also leave it ill-equipped to help its U.S. partners defend the continent in the North American Aerospace Defense Command, known as NORAD. Ottawa also lacks muscle in the Arctic, where Russia and China are intensifying their activities.

Despite that, and despite strains with NATO arising from Canada’s shortfalls, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has told allies that Ottawa will never meet the alliance’s 2 percent defense spending target, according to the classified document, which The Post obtained after it was leaked to the Discord messaging app. It devotes just under 1.4 percent of its gross domestic product to military expenditures. The United States spends roughly 3.5 percent of GDP on defense.

Canada is not NATO’s only laggard; this year just 11 of the alliance’s 31 members will hit or surpass the 2 percent mark. Italy, with an economy slightly bigger than Canada’s, devotes only slightly more of its output to defense.

France, a nuclear power with formidable armed forces, has embarked on its biggest defense spending in a half-century, and is expected to hit the 2 percent mark in the next few years. Germany, for years a relative free-rider in NATO, last year announced a special $100 billion fund for additional defense spending over five years; it also boosted regular military outlays in the budget even as expenses were slashed in nearly every other category. Berlin is on target to meet the 2 percent threshold next year, although it will slip back once the $100 billion fund is exhausted.