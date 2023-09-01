Share Comment on this story Comment

The Aug. 27 editorial “A safer strategy for going green” pointed to the Biden administration’s decision to ban mining on federal lands upstream from the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness (BWCA) in Minnesota to support the assertion that the “red tape” of environmental review of proposed mines “has to be cut.”

The BWCA is 1.1 million acres of lakes, rivers, woods and wetlands. This magnificent wilderness is of vastly greater value than any minerals that could be extracted from upstream lands. It is the most accessible and heavily visited federal wilderness in the nation. It is at the heart of a thriving regional economy. It is a productive sport fishery and a haven for countless species of creatures, including bald eagles, gray wolves, Canada lynx, moose, common loons, ospreys and myriad songbirds.

The 4.3-million-acre Quetico-Superior ecosystem (within which lie the BWCA and, farther downstream, Quetico Provincial Park in Ontario and Voyageurs National Park) has been identified as one of the most important landscapes in North America for amelioration of the climate and extinction crisis — important for both resilience and adaptation.

Peer-reviewed hydrology shows that under normal operations, a mine on the federal lands covered by the administration’s decision would pollute the downstream waters of the BWCA, and the damage could not be repaired. The editorial acknowledged that mineral self-sufficiency for the United States is not possible or even desirable. The relatively insignificant amounts of minerals that could be extracted on the lands covered by the administration’s decision do not justify the irreparable harm that upstream mining would inflict on the priceless BWCA.

Becky Rom, Ely, Minn.

The writer is national chair of the Campaign to Save the Boundary Waters.

Though the Aug. 27 editorial on minerals briefly mentioned recycling’s potential to strengthen supply chain resilience, the importance of recycling in fighting climate change is far greater than suggested. Extraction will certainly continue to be important for many years, yet the opportunities in recycling are more profound than people imagine.

Research indicates that known reserves will be sufficient to electrify the transportation sector only if a high amount of recycling occurs. Without both, we’ll be short of what we need.

There’s plenty of precedent to lean on. The United States is among the 10 most lead-rich nations on Earth, yet nearly 60 percent of lead demand is met domestically through recycling. The United States meets 56 percent of its nickel production demand from recycling. Unlike plastic, metals can be infinitely recycled. It’s insanity to drop them into landfills rather than putting them back into productive use again and again.

Thankfully, battery recycling innovation in the United States is accelerating rapidly. But to harness these innovations, a steady and dependable supply is required. Right now, rates of recycling are far too low. There needs to be a greater emphasis on consumer education and awareness, and more opportunities to safely collect used batteries.

We can meet the moment, but we must dig deeper to realize the potential of battery recycling to achieve a carbon-free future.

Leo Raudys, Seattle