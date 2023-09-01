Max Boot was spot-on in his criticism of President Biden’s doddering decision on providing F-16s and training to Ukraine and its pilots [“By dragging its feet, the U.S. is prolonging the war in Ukraine,” op-ed, Aug. 29].
Mr. Biden deserves considerable credit for the United States returning to its traditional NATO leadership role. Mr. Biden and the United States have provided considerable funds and military equipment to Ukraine, as have many of our European allies. However, Mr. Biden has also been reluctant to provide other necessary armaments, such as the Army’s long-range ATACMS (Army Tactical Missile System), or to challenge Russia’s blockade in the Black Sea.
It appears Mr. Biden is willing to support Ukraine so that it will not lose the war, but he is unwilling to provide support that will further Ukraine’s chances of defeating Russia, returning Crimea to Ukraine and resolving the issue of the eastern Ukrainian provinces that have been essentially under Russian control since 2014.
The United States and its NATO and European allies need to continue to support Ukraine in expelling Russian forces from traditional Ukrainian territory.
David Garner, Woodbridge
The writer, a retired Marine, worked as a defense contractor with NATO’s Partnership for Peace.