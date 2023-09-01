The need for additional close-air support has been known for months; Mr. Biden’s delayed and untimely decision on that support means that this summer’s Ukraine counteroffensive was not properly supported, with a resulting lack of progress by the Ukrainians.

Max Boot was spot-on in his criticism of President Biden’s doddering decision on providing F-16s and training to Ukraine and its pilots [“ By dragging its feet, the U.S. is prolonging the war in Ukraine ,” op-ed, Aug. 29].

It appears Mr. Biden is willing to support Ukraine so that it will not lose the war, but he is unwilling to provide support that will further Ukraine’s chances of defeating Russia, returning Crimea to Ukraine and resolving the issue of the eastern Ukrainian provinces that have been essentially under Russian control since 2014.