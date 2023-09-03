Share Comment on this story Comment

Regarding the Aug. 28 front-page article “Many pilots may be unfit”: The implication that many veterans with high service-connected compensation ratings are committing fraud by continuing to lead productive lives, providing for their families and practicing a trade or profession stems from a fundamental misunderstanding of Veterans Affairs disability law. Unlike Social Security disability benefits, VA ratings are based on the physical and psychological toll of conditions incurred during or aggravated by military service — not on the inability to work. VA regulations and judicial decisions both require rating officers “to administer the law under a broad interpretation” and to assign “the higher of two evaluations” when questions arise as to which level is more appropriate.

When I was representing injured and ill service members undergoing disability processing as a military lawyer, I urged them to maximize life recovery as quickly as possible. This rapid reintegration approach is in keeping with both the 2007 Dole-Shalala report and the 1956 Bradley Commission report on veterans benefits.

Advertisement

Though it is easy to stir outrage over a few bad actors purportedly milking the system, let’s not forget Abraham Lincoln’s broader charge in his second inaugural address “to care for him who shall have borne the battle.”

The vast majority of veteran pilots with VA ratings are fully deserving of their disability payments and their wings, and are among the best-trained, most experienced and safest aviators we are lucky to have in the cockpit. As Americans and passengers, we owe them our thanks for their past and future service.

Charles G. Kels, San Antonio

Share this article Share

The writer practices health law and serves as a judge advocate (JAG) in the Air Force Reserve.

The Department of Veterans Affairs’ inspector general initiated an investigation in 2019 to cross-check veterans’ disability benefit records against Federal Aviation Administration records of veterans licensed as civilian pilots, checking for impropriety and discrepancies that might disqualify these veterans from flying.

Advertisement

Using VA benefits or seeking physical or mental health care should not be an automatic disqualifier for pilots, especially when this industry is woefully understaffed and looking to the veterans’ community to help solve the problem.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) respects the difficult jobs our pilots do every single day and believes that the FAA has a duty to ensure the safety of millions of Americans who travel every year. If people are outright lying, they deserve scrutiny — but this is a bold accusation that does not align with how the VFW reads this report. The VFW wants to know why this unfair investigation into veterans’ earned benefits was launched to begin with.

Veterans who continue to work sometimes do so with the burden of injuries and illnesses sustained through their military service. The overwhelming majority of these veterans’ pilots are flying safely and literally moving our economy at a time of great demand.

VA benefits help make veterans as whole as possible after the decades-long meat grinder to which today’s all-volunteer force was subjected. This is the true cost of war. Anyone implying veterans and their advocates are scamming the system is grossly out of touch with the needs of the veteran community.

Ryan Gallucci, Washington