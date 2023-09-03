Share Comment on this story Comment

The Aug. 30 front-page article “Drug pricing targets named” pointed out the pharmaceutical industry’s opposition to price negotiations that could lead, the industry says, to lower earnings and to less investment in research and development. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight This is a specious argument going back to the late 1950s, when Sen. Estes Kefauver (D-Tenn.) held hearings on this industry. Kefauver charged, among other things, that the industry’s exorbitant prices were used to pay for marketing — not basic research as it had contended. This criticism remains today.

In their 2012 article in the journal of the British Medical Association, Donald Light, a professor of comparative health care at Rowan University in New Jersey, and Joel Lexchin, a professor emeritus in the School of Health Policy and Management at York University in Canada, concluded that drug companies invest only 1.3 percent of net sales in basic research and that the ratio of basic research to marketing is 1 to 19. In their 2005 article in the same journal, they criticized the industry for using “false economics” and “mak[ing] up stories to justify high prices.”

Make no mistake: The pharmaceutical industry’s drive for profit is not to improve the lot of mankind but to ensure its own financial well-being.

Nancy J. Herin, Rockville

The Biden administration’s announcement that the federal government, through Medicare, will begin negotiating prescription drug prices with the nation’s leading drug companies is a long-awaited and welcome step in the right direction in reducing the cost of some of the most widely used and expensive medications for the treatment of chronic conditions.

Long defended by the pharmaceutical industry and generations of congressional Republicans the industry has in its grip, the high cost of drugs has inflicted on many Americans a double burden that compounds financial hardship with the agony of chronic illness.

The administration’s motivation to lower drug costs and the fast-tracking of Medicare insulin cost reductions — already in place — are in marked contrast to Republicans’ record of resistance to all government health-care benefits, rooted in their initial opposition to Medicare in the 1960s, right up to Obamacare.

President Biden and fellow Democrats are clearly committed to achieving meaningful improvement in the daily lives of Americans. As we move into what is likely to be the most contentious election season ever, the country should take notice.