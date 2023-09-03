The tradition of setting aside an annual day to celebrate the nation’s workers goes back nearly a century and a half.
Ignore this. It’s not based in reality.
The truth is Americans are rushing back to work. More than 3.1 million people joined the labor force in the past year, meaning they landed a job or are actively searching for one. Those are historic gains — and a big surprise given most experts were predicting a recession and massive layoffs. Americans are also working just as many hours as they did pre-pandemic.
Women, immigrants and people of color have been leading the employment charge. The labor force participation rate of “prime age” workers (24 to 54 years old) is the best since 2002. Prime-age women’s labor force participation is the best ever. Black unemployment is near an all-time low, and the number of immigrant workers is up about 10 percent vs. pre-pandemic.
Contrary to popular belief, younger people are also eager to work. Labor force participation among 16- to 24-year-olds has fully recovered from the pandemic, and participation among teens in the past year has been the highest since 2009. The trend in the United States is even more notable given how China is struggling with record levels of youth unemployment. (Some claim Chinese youth are “lying flat” to avoid the traditional career treadmill.)
There’s a key reason Americans are flocking back to work: rising pay. Wages have risen sharply in recent years, especially for jobs that used to pay under $20 an hour. Workers demanded higher pay to compensate for higher inflation. But higher pay was also a sign of more respect and dignity for millions who had long felt ignored and trapped. They quit jobs they didn’t like and were able to find new ones with better pay and more flexibility. Young workers benefited especially from these trends. They have a lot more options available to them to launch a career in heath care, construction, tech and more. Their pay grew by more than 10 percent a year for nearly two years now. It’s no wonder that job satisfaction in the nation is at an all-time high.
On this Labor Day weekend, there is much to celebrate. The overwhelming message is people do want to work — when they’re paid well and respected. Some might be looking for “lazy” jobs, but that’s not the norm. Gen Z has rejected the suits and office rituals of their older colleagues. They care more about inequality, climate change and mental health. But they are hard-working. We’re all better for it.
