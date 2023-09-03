Listen 3 min Share Comment on this story Comment

The tradition of setting aside an annual day to celebrate the nation’s workers goes back nearly a century and a half. But in recent years, an unfortunate myth has arisen that Americans, especially young Americans, don’t want to work. In the 2010s, there grew a perception that slacker millennials were too preoccupied with their personal lives and video games to concern themselves with earning a paycheck. This summer, headlines and TikTok videos proclaimed that all Gen Z wants are “lazy girl jobs” where they can “quiet quit” and are allowed “bare minimum Mondays” at home in their pajamas, spent messaging friends and snacking.

Ignore this. It’s not based in reality.

The truth is Americans are rushing back to work. More than 3.1 million people joined the labor force in the past year, meaning they landed a job or are actively searching for one. Those are historic gains — and a big surprise given most experts were predicting a recession and massive layoffs. Americans are also working just as many hours as they did pre-pandemic.

Advertisement

Follow this author Editorial Board 's opinions Follow

Contrary to popular belief, younger people are also eager to work. Labor force participation among 16- to 24-year-olds has fully recovered from the pandemic, and participation among teens in the past year has been the highest since 2009. The trend in the United States is even more notable given how China is struggling with record levels of youth unemployment. (Some claim Chinese youth are “lying flat” to avoid the traditional career treadmill.)

There’s a key reason Americans are flocking back to work: rising pay. Wages have risen sharply in recent years, especially for jobs that used to pay under $20 an hour. Workers demanded higher pay to compensate for higher inflation. But higher pay was also a sign of more respect and dignity for millions who had long felt ignored and trapped. They quit jobs they didn’t like and were able to find new ones with better pay and more flexibility. Young workers benefited especially from these trends. They have a lot more options available to them to launch a career in heath care, construction, tech and more. Their pay grew by more than 10 percent a year for nearly two years now. It’s no wonder that job satisfaction in the nation is at an all-time high.

Advertisement