Opinion Virginia should plug its pension gap with budget surplus

September 3, 2023 at 6:47 p.m. EDT
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) on Sept. 1, 2022, in Stafford. (Craig Hudson for The Washington Post)

Virginia legislators and Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) are nearing an end to their negotiations on how to allocate a $3.6 billion surplus, caused mostly by tax receipts in excess of those budgeted [“Virginia lawmakers announce a budget deal,” Metro, Aug. 26]. Tax cuts? More revenue for education? Mental health? These are all worthwhile options in my view, but they do not address a serious and growing problem with the commonwealth’s finances: a public pension plan that falls $28 billion short of its actuarial goal. This deficit places Virginia below the national average for state pension funding, itself a low bar, according to the Mercatus Center at George Mason University.

A $28 billion deficit obviously cannot be closed in one swallow, but some portion of this unexpected revenue should be applied to relieving this burden on future generations.

John Haldeman, Williamsburg

