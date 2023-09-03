Virginia legislators and Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) are nearing an end to their negotiations on how to allocate a $3.6 billion surplus, caused mostly by tax receipts in excess of those budgeted [“Virginia lawmakers announce a budget deal,” Metro, Aug. 26]. Tax cuts? More revenue for education? Mental health? These are all worthwhile options in my view, but they do not address a serious and growing problem with the commonwealth’s finances: a public pension plan that falls $28 billion short of its actuarial goal. This deficit places Virginia below the national average for state pension funding, itself a low bar, according to the Mercatus Center at George Mason University.