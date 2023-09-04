It was with mixed emotions that I read Jonathan Zimmerman’s Aug. 30 op-ed, “Want to know my AI policy for students? I don’t have one.” Mr. Zimmerman, a college professor, highlighted the value of human thought, intellect and academic discourse. He argued for avoiding artificial intelligence in academic life, suggesting that one cannot be intelligent and a thinker if a machine is involved. Though there is truth in this statement, there is also misinformation — ironically, the very thing the author dreads.
In a tumultuous political climate, with higher education in the crossfire, the value of intellect, discernment and education is critical. I wonder whether he would have made the same assertion against the calculator or smartphone. Did those things make us less intelligent, thoughtful or human?
I expect that technological advancements will continue to propel us forward as thinkers and help us adapt to the evolving needs of teaching and learning. Can I use ChatGPT to write my essay? Yes. Can it help me critically evaluate information and the impact of bias to spark a larger conversation about the origins of verifiable information? Yes. Can that lead to passionate responses, such as this? Yes.
I am no less human because I received help in thinking about things. All AI is, when understood, is a little help, a guide on the road to insight. I hope we continue to teach our students, using all tools available, and not deter them from the pursuit of knowledge and experience.
Jessica A. Stansbury, Bel Air
The writer is director of teaching and learning excellence in the Center for Excellence in Learning, Teaching and Technology at the University of Baltimore.