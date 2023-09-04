Share Comment on this story Comment

It was with mixed emotions that I read Jonathan Zimmerman’s Aug. 30 op-ed, “Want to know my AI policy for students? I don’t have one.” Mr. Zimmerman, a college professor, highlighted the value of human thought, intellect and academic discourse. He argued for avoiding artificial intelligence in academic life, suggesting that one cannot be intelligent and a thinker if a machine is involved. Though there is truth in this statement, there is also misinformation — ironically, the very thing the author dreads.

In a tumultuous political climate, with higher education in the crossfire, the value of intellect, discernment and education is critical. I wonder whether he would have made the same assertion against the calculator or smartphone. Did those things make us less intelligent, thoughtful or human?

I expect that technological advancements will continue to propel us forward as thinkers and help us adapt to the evolving needs of teaching and learning. Can I use ChatGPT to write my essay? Yes. Can it help me critically evaluate information and the impact of bias to spark a larger conversation about the origins of verifiable information? Yes. Can that lead to passionate responses, such as this? Yes.

Advertisement

I am no less human because I received help in thinking about things. All AI is, when understood, is a little help, a guide on the road to insight. I hope we continue to teach our students, using all tools available, and not deter them from the pursuit of knowledge and experience.

Jessica A. Stansbury, Bel Air