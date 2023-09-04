Share Comment on this story Comment

Though the novelty of Martha Stewart’s iceberg cocktail might have been chillingly refreshing, the real frosty issue seems to have melted through the cracks of the Aug. 31 Style article “Iceberg in a cocktail leads to tempest in a teapot.” The iceberg chip is but a drop in the melting ocean when compared with the environmental impacts of the exhausts of globe-trotting.

Perhaps it’s time we put our focus on the broader climate context rather than getting lost in the details of one drink. After all, shouldn’t we be more shaken by emissions than by mixology?

Chris Milner, Sandy Spring

The Aug. 31 Style article about Martha Stewart’s iceberg cocktail noted that many craft cocktail bars offer costly “luxury” or “designer” ice cubes and downplayed the environmental impact of fetching broken-off glacial ice to add to cocktails, which Ms. Stewart posted about to her 1.9 million followers on Instagram while on a cruise off the coast of Greenland.

Yes, in its singularity, this act (apparently something such cruises often do as a novelty) could be seen as no worse than “taking a glass of water from a river,” as a quoted scientist states. But Ms. Stewart is an influencer. Her acts can start trends, which can lead to others wishing to do the same or, worse, wanting glacial ice in their drinks at their favorite local bar because if “buried to depths of hundreds of meters, it would gently effervesce [their] drink as it melted,” as in a quoted scientist’s recommended scotch.

The last thing we need is city dwellers asking for glacial ice that is unsustainably mined and shipped from the far reaches of the Arctic, much the same as all the bottled water consumed from exotic islands and Alpine aquifers that unnecessarily adds to unnecessarily heightened carbon footprints for something that can easily be obtained locally.