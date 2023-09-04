Regarding the Aug. 31 editorial “Mr. Meadows did the wrong job”:
As the president’s chief of staff, Mark Meadows had no authority to interfere in the selection of electors in Georgia in the presidential election of 2020. Article II of the Constitution gives this authority to the states. The only question to be decided is whether Mr. Meadows, as a private citizen, did something restricted by law, such as violating the Georgia Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act.
His trial should remain in Fulton County, Ga., and not be moved to federal court.
Chris Gerrard, Rockville