The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion The Mark Meadows trial belongs in Fulton County

September 4, 2023 at 2:07 p.m. EDT
Then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows on Oct. 26, 2020, at the White House. (Amanda Voisard for The Washington Post).

Regarding the Aug. 31 editorial “Mr. Meadows did the wrong job”:

In the American legal system, based on English common law, public authorities such as the president and his chief of staff can do only the things that are explicitly permitted or required in law, that is, by the Constitution or acts of Congress, as interpreted by the courts. Private people, on the other hand, can do anything except what they are restricted from doing in law.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

As the president’s chief of staff, Mark Meadows had no authority to interfere in the selection of electors in Georgia in the presidential election of 2020. Article II of the Constitution gives this authority to the states. The only question to be decided is whether Mr. Meadows, as a private citizen, did something restricted by law, such as violating the Georgia Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act.

His trial should remain in Fulton County, Ga., and not be moved to federal court.

Chris Gerrard, Rockville

Loading...