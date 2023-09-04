The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
The Post's View

Opinion On sex crimes, military justice is becoming more just

By the
|
September 4, 2023 at 6:30 a.m. EDT
The Pentagon is seen from the Air Force Memorial on May 22 in Arlington. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)
3 min

Few things at the Pentagon happen quickly, but rarely have its powers of delay been as regrettable as in its decades-long reconsideration of how to handle allegations of sex crimes in the ranks. For years, the military insisted that decisions about whether to investigate and prosecute alleged sexual harassment, assault and rape were best left in the hands of unit commanders, who are responsible for the readiness and morale of their sailors, Marines, soldiers or airmen. The Pentagon stuck to this position even as reports of mishandled sex crimes dogged the services and recruiting flagged.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

But thanks to the concerted efforts of a few members of Congress, justice now has a chance. Though it took years of pressure and two acts of Congress to make it happen, allegations of sex crimes are being removed from the hands of unit commanders and given instead to a team of specially chosen military lawyers. The organization, known as Offices of Special Trial Counsel (OSTC), will have sole responsibility for investigating and prosecuting cases of sexual assault, domestic violence, child abuse and murder. OSTC decisions are binding and cannot be vetoed by local commanders. President Biden signed an executive order in July that formalizes the changes.

This is a welcome development. Taking cases out of the chain of command removes the influence of local commanders who might favor other priorities or who might have fostered an atmosphere that made equity and fairness inside their units a secondary concern. The reforms should also increase reporting of sexual misconduct, if only because there is little point in reporting wrongdoing if there is no independent, third party to investigate it.

Certainly, the military culture needs to change. In an update last September, the Pentagon reported that sexual assault across all the services rose 13 percent between 2020 and 2021. The report also estimated unwanted sexual contact, according to a confidential survey, nearly doubled, from 20,000 incidents to some 36,000. A top Pentagon official called the results “tragic and extremely disappointing.”

Skip to end of carousel
  • A Saudi court sentences a retired teacher to death based on tweets.
  • March 4 is a sensible day to start Trump’s Jan. 6 federal trial.
  • Uganda enforces draconian anti-gay law.
  • Arkansas should recognize AP African American Studies course.
  • Russian interference in U.S. elections won’t end after Prigozhin.
  • D.C. Council reverses itself on school resource officers. Good.
A retired teacher in Saudi Arabia, Muhammad al-Ghamdi, has been sentenced to death by the country’s Specialized Criminal Court solely based on his tweets, retweets and YouTube activity, according to Human Rights Watch. The court’s verdict, July 10, was based on two accounts on X, formerly Twitter, which had only a handful of followers. The posts criticized the royal family. The sentence is the latest example of dictatorships imposing harsh sentences on people who use social media for free expression, highlighted in our February editorial.
During a Monday hearing, Judge Tanya S. Chutkan rejected as “far beyond what is necessary” Donald Trump’s demand to postpone until mid-2026 his trial for allegedly obstructing the results of the 2020 election. Instead, she plans to begin the trial on March 4 — the day before Super Tuesday. Six months is more than enough time for defense counsel to prepare. GOP primary voters deserve to know the outcome when choosing their standard-bearer. Read our recent editorial on why these charges against Trump are warranted.
Uganda has charged a 20-year-old man with aggravated homosexuality, which carries a possible death sentence, in the first known use of its anti-gay law enacted in May. Shamefully, homosexuality is a crime in more than 30 of Africa’s 54 countries. Nigeria announced Tuesday that 67 people were just arrested for celebrating a gay wedding. When President Biden visits Africa later this year, he shouldn’t reward any country that bans homosexuality. Read our recent editorial on Africa’s backward march on LGBTQ rights.
On the Friday before school restarted in Arkansas, the state announced that the Advanced Placement African American Studies course will not count for academic credit toward graduation. Gov. Sarah Sanders (R) ordered education secretary Jacob Oliva, a former Ron DeSantis appointee she imported from Florida, to ensure students aren’t indoctrinated with critical race theory. The AP class does no such thing, and it’s encouraging that six schools are still offering the class as an elective. Read our recent editorial on Mr. DeSantis seeking to whitewash slavery in Florida’s curriculum.
The Internet Research Agency, a troll farm that boosted Donald Trump on social media during the 2016 campaign, was part of Yevgeniy Prigozhin’s empire and dissolved last month before the Wagner Group leader’s death in a plane crash. Conversations about Russian meddling in America’s domestic affairs tend to occur in the past tense, but Moscow remains deeply committed to manipulating U.S. public opinion. A newly declassified American intelligence analysis warns that Russia is intensifying efforts to manipulate unwitting Americans to spread anti-Ukraine and pro-Russia propaganda. The FSB is playing a long game, and Americans must be on guard. Read our 2019 editorial on what Congress needs to do to guard against Russian election interference.
The D.C. Council voted to stop pulling police officers out of schools, a big win for student safety. Parents and principals overwhelmingly support keeping school resource officers around because they help de-escalate violent situations. D.C. joins a growing number of jurisdictions, from Montgomery County, Md., to Denver, in reversing course after withdrawing officers from school grounds following George Floyd’s murder. Read our recent editorial on why D.C. needs SROs.
End of carousel

While our hunch is that the services might need to train more lawyers for this organization than they currently imagine — and make that work a favored career inside the Army, Marines, Navy and Air Force — this outcome is a case study in compromise and determination. It is also one the Editorial Board has long favored. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was right to move the Pentagon off the dime. But the biggest share of the credit goes to Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) and Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), who worked together to build bipartisan support in the Senate for these reforms. We hope all involved will monitor the progress of these reforms to ensure the Pentagon, when it comes to its men and women in uniform, keeps moving toward justice for all.

The Post’s View | About the Editorial Board

Editorials represent the views of The Post as an institution, as determined through debate among members of the Editorial Board, based in the Opinions section and separate from the newsroom.

Members of the Editorial Board and areas of focus: Opinion Editor David Shipley; Deputy Opinion Editor Karen Tumulty; Associate Opinion Editor Stephen Stromberg (national politics and policy); Lee Hockstader (European affairs, based in Paris); David E. Hoffman (global public health); James Hohmann (domestic policy and electoral politics, including the White House, Congress and governors); Charles Lane (foreign affairs, national security, international economics); Heather Long (economics); Associate Editor Ruth Marcus; Mili Mitra (public policy solutions and audience development); Keith B. Richburg (foreign affairs); and Molly Roberts (technology and society).

Loading...