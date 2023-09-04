Listen 6 min Share Comment on this story Comment

David Gibson is director of the Center on Religion and Culture at Fordham University. Pope Francis made headlines recently by ripping the conservative Catholics who dominate the U.S. church as a “reactionary” cohort who have replaced faith with ideology. It was the pontiff’s most pointed criticism of the influential Americans who have been his harshest foes since he was elected more than a decade ago. The comments came in a meeting last month with fellow Jesuits in Portugal, where one of the priests remarked that he had spent a year in the United States and was shocked by the anger directed at Francis.

The pope replied at length, saying he knows the issues all too well and explaining that, to his mind, the loudest voices in American Catholicism are “backward-looking” moralists (“indietristi”) “disconnected from the roots of the church.” Catholic tradition and history, Francis said, is about moving forward, changing to live the Gospel message in the midst of current realities. The pope’s words were both surprisingly frank and frankly unsurprising, given the persistence of right-wing anger directed at his modernizing approach.

This episode could be read as part of a long saga of tensions between Rome and the U.S. church. Since the nation’s founding, popes have regarded the American experiment in democracy with suspicion, and separation of church and state as dangerous to souls and society. They have issued periodic blasts at “Americanism” and “modernist” trends. After American-inflected ideas on democracy and religious freedom carried the day at the Second Vatican Council (1962-1965), Roman fears shifted to America’s secularizing cultural influence. Pope John Paul II spent his 26-year papacy (1978-2005) pushing the U.S. hierarchy in a conservative theological direction, assisted by his doctrinal chief and right-hand man, Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger, who then succeeded John Paul to serve nearly eight years as Pope Benedict XVI.

The election of Francis in 2013 flipped the script. Suddenly, the Vatican, with Francis at the helm, began pushing Americans to be more flexible, more pastoral, more inclusive and less doctrinally rigid. Rome is now the engine of reform, a historic reversal. Francis is a world leader in combating climate change, and he insistently decries economic injustice and the treatment of migrants, while putting a new emphasis on the universal right to health care, housing and decent jobs. Though Francis is as opposed to abortion as any of his predecessors, he sees the issue as part of the entire package of Catholic teaching on protecting and promoting life. Indeed, in Portugal, Francis criticized the fixation on “sins below the waist” while “if you exploited workers, if you lied or cheated, it didn’t matter.”

Much of American church leadership, meanwhile, remains focused on a “pelvic theology” and is captive to the culture war mentality of today’s political conservatism. This American cohort — embodied in the old guard leadership of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, networks such as EWTN and other influential groups — has money and media platforms, and they wield them to great effect.

American conservatives don’t simply disagree with Francis or dissent from his teaching. They actually see themselves as more Catholic than the pope, and they’re not shy about saying so. Francis is “undermining” the faith or is teaching “error.” To some, he’s even a heretic or he is fomenting schism and his very legitimacy is in question. When Italian Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò, Benedict XVI’s ambassador to the United States, dropped a 2018 manifesto of accusations against Francis, he concluded by demanding that the pope resign. Some two dozen U.S. bishops publicly vouched for Viganò’s credibility and many more were privately supportive. This is unprecedented.

So why is Francis speaking out so sharply now, after 10 years as pope? One reason is time. He will be 87 in December, and though he is remarkably strong, he is increasingly beset by ailments and fatigue. Also, Benedict XVI died late last year, so Francis doesn’t have to worry as much about offending an emeritus pope he regarded with great affection.

Above all, Francis is frustrated. “I would have made a good pope,” Richard M. Nixon is reported to have said. Maybe, but he wouldn’t have liked it. For all the vaunted authority of the papal throne, a new pope has to work with the team he inherits, and opportunities to change personnel come slowly. With more than 5,600 bishops around the world, a pope in the Vatican with a handful of trusted aides can’t manage them all. Francis has been content not to try. “I continue my path without looking over my shoulder,” he said in 2016 in response to a question about how he deals with “ultraconservatives.” “I don’t cut off heads. I have never liked doing that.” Yet it’s as if Joe Biden had to govern with Donald Trump’s Cabinet.

Many American conservatives think that they can wait Francis out and that the next pope will represent a return to the right in Rome. That’s not a good bet. Global Catholicism’s center of gravity is in the Southern Hemisphere now, among Latinos who are proud of Francis, the first Latin American pope. The church in the United States represents just 5 percent of the 1.3-billion-member worldwide church. Moreover, at the end of this month, Francis will create 18 new cardinals eligible to vote in a papal conclave, meaning he will have named more than 70 percent of the College of Cardinals who will elect his successor. They are largely in his own more pastoral mold and from countries far from the episcopal chanceries of the United States.