Karen Tumulty’s Sept. 1 op-ed, “ Glenn Youngkin is playing the long game — and can win ,” describing Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s (R) political brand as “bifurcated,” sold him short. Any politician can divide his image or message into two parts. What the governor has done is not bifurcation but, rather, contradiction.

He embraces traditional GOP values while cheering on the forces that have obliterated those values since 2015. Respect for law and order, fiscal responsibility and international leadership, all pillars of the GOP brand for decades, are unmentioned while the governor whips up destructive populist anger over public education, intolerance and nonsensical election conspiracies.