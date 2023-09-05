Listen 7 min Share Comment on this story Comment

No author has written more insightfully and candidly about white Christian nationalism than Robert P. Jones, chief executive of the Public Religion Research Institute. His latest book, “The Hidden Roots of White Supremacy: And the Path to a Shared American Future,” out this week, discusses three cities that explored racial atrocities committed against Black people and Native Americans and then worked across ideological and racial lines to educate and heal the communities. Here is my recent interview with him, lightly edited and condensed.

Q: You speak very honestly about your own lack of education about Emmett Till through college. The “doctrine of discovery” that provided the foundation for persecution and displacement of Native Americans has still not been widely taught. How does this come about?

Well, the first thing to say is that there is nothing new about American amnesia. My formative education was in the Jackson Public School system and at my local Baptist church and Mississippi College, both institutions affiliated with the Southern Baptist Convention. I graduated at the top of my class in both educational institutions and attended Sunday school every week. While I learned at church about the pious lives of early Baptist leaders, I was never taught that the word “Southern” in our denomination’s name was a reference to our forebears’ commitment to making chattel slavery compatible with the gospel. While I learned about Confederate General Robert E. Lee at my high school, home of “the rebels,” I was taught virtually nothing about important civil rights activists such as Medgar Evers, who lived and was gunned down by a White, churchgoing Episcopalian just 9 miles from my childhood home.

My college’s mascot was “the Choctaws,” yet, I was taught nothing about the genocide and forced removal of members of the Choctaw, Chickasaw and Creek tribes from the land on which the college sits. It is a testimony to the power of white supremacy that such histories could remain suppressed with the evidence of the crimes kept so close at hand.

Our nation has always struggled with a fundamental contradiction. We built the philosophical framework for a democratic society on a foundation of mass racial violence. And we attempted to paper over the conflicts between these ideals and our actions with an audacious religious claim, rooted in a set of 15th-century church edicts known as the Doctrine of Discovery: that this nation was intended by God to be a promised land for European Christians.

As a result, White Christian Americans have always proffered a skewed history that can only be characterized as a counterfactual myth of impossible innocence. When social movements and other voices threaten to expose these contradictions, White Americans have acted powerfully in their defense. After the Civil War, for example, the United Daughters of the Confederacy organized to build their version of American history into granite, bronze and into public school textbooks. More recently, we’ve seen similar reactions following the retreat of White students into Christian segregation academies following school desegregation. And in the wake of the election of our first African American president and the Black Lives Matter movement, we’re experiencing another desperate wave of willful amnesia and historical denial.

Q: In each of the communities you studied, residents committed to understanding the past and then taking steps to further social justice. How can we encourage such actions?

In the book, I tell the story of three different places — the Mississippi Delta; Tulsa, Oklahoma; and Duluth, Minnesota — and the people who decided to confront and tell the truth about the history of racial violence in their local communities. In each case, small groups of local citizens came together, motivated by the desire to build a healthier future across lines of race, but knowing that they could not achieve this goal without reckoning with the history of White racial violence in their past. In each case, there was an important role for local and state governments, and even the federal government, to play, but that role was typically assisting and providing resources for work that was begun outside of official government channels.

Q: You spell out the sort of rationalization some White Christians tell themselves to disown the history of discrimination and alleviate themselves of responsibility to fix it. How would you frame the contrary argument, namely, that they own the legacy and the obligation to cure injustice, in a way they might accept?

First, there’s the basic question of integrity. If we White Christians want to continue to publicly profess that we follow a religion that is truly animated by values like love of neighbor and equality, we have to confront the role we have played in supporting white supremacy, including the idea that this nation was intended, first and foremost, for our benefit.

Q: How have you reconciled yourself to the church of your youth?