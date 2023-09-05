Opinion (Dadu Shin for The Washington Post)

Rose Hackman, a British journalist based in Detroit, is the author of “Emotional Labor: The Invisible Work Shaping Our Lives and How to Claim Our Power.” People frequently ask me: Should we pay for emotional labor? That question is often posed provocatively, as if anything except a negative answer would be absurd.

But my answer has grown only firmer over time: Yes. We should definitely pay for emotional labor. And we should do so not only on ethical grounds, but because it is the best way to create adaptive, high-functioning workplaces.

Emotional labor is the work someone does to regulate, modulate or manipulate their feelings to affect the emotions of people around them. Because this is the work of connection between humans, most emotional labor fundamentally cannot be automated.

For decades, this type of labor has been the central work of millions of employees across our economy, especially those concentrated in the highly feminized, so-called pink-collar industries — where, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the number of jobs is only set to grow.

Across the service, education, health care, and restaurant and bar industries, emotional labor is the work of the smiling employee who asks you about your day. It is the work of the schoolteacher who patiently manages a child’s confused feelings while running her entire classroom. It is the work of the customer service representative who remains unflappable while being screamed at, and that of the home health aide who intently listens to a patient’s story for the 100th time and remembers the name of each grandchild.

Emotional labor is also everywhere in white-collar industries. It is the work that keeps a professional environment humane and appealing, that inspires people to cooperate and successfully complete tasks, and that keeps companies functional through crises.

While some of this work is captured in studies on “emotional intelligence,” most of it goes on invisibly, with little reward.

The United States has long relied on this shadow form of work to function as a society and an economy. But most of this labor has been extracted at a discount or free. This is because — unlike with physical, intellectual or creative labor — our culture has taught most people to see emotional labor as a fixed set of feminized, altruistic traits, not as “work” at all.

Women, cast as naturally “better” at emotions, often wind up taking responsibility for the well-being of a group, in professional and private settings — despite studies showing that women and men have the same capacity for empathy, given the right motivation.

We might comfort ourselves with the notion that emotional laborers are rewarded through love and praise. But such praise is generally hollow and can hide galling working conditions.

Thus essential health-care workers were applauded during the covid-19 pandemic — remember the evening cheers and pot banging? — yet the federal government never mandated hazard pay.

Thus mothers in heterosexual marriages are lauded for being selfless but are often expected to shoulder more responsibilities for their family, including when they formally work full time.

Thus millions of White families historically relied on the racist trope of the mammy to pretend their relationship with non-White female domestic workers was one of sentimental bond, not labor exploitation.

Thus in white-collar work environments, corporate leaders are celebrated if they demonstrate the supposedly rare gift of high emotional intelligence, or “EQ” — even though emotional labor is continuously expected of, and performed by, women and minority workers at all levels.

Studies have found that while a man who wants to ascend in corporate settings must act both competent and confident, a woman must act competent and confident and display feminine, other-oriented traits. Simply leaning in is not enough: She must also provide emotional labor.

The double standard holds for minorities, including men of color, who, like all underrepresented groups, often invest the time-consuming emotional labor of looking out for the community and enabling progress. A Black male professor, for instance, will make himself available to mentorship with minority students, going above and beyond to follow through on diversity promises, while others at his university do not put in the work.

And yet: The ability to care, connect and empathize has little to do with inherent ability tied to gender or ethnicity and much to do with motivation.

Women and minorities are “motivated” to perform emotional labor under the duress of discrimination that often penalizes them through denied opportunities if they withhold it. To use a high-profile example, it is hard not to think of tennis legend Serena Williams and the myriad sanctions and double standards she endured throughout her career — penalties that cost her real championships. Such treatment is only too familiar to non-public-facing women and people of color, who understand they could face backlash if they fail to perform in a supportive, self-effacing way.

Research is clear, though, that there is no innate reason for certain groups to provide emotional labor. In fact, when money is an incentive, everyone, including men, can perform astonishing — and, crucially, equal — amounts of empathy and emotional labor.

Recognizing emotional labor at work means identifying employees who engage in positive relationship management with people inside and outside an organization. It means looking for people who actively enable smooth collaboration and teamwork, who are flexible and adaptable, and who show an ability to anticipate needs, exercise patience, and focus on the bigger picture through shifting environments and levels of pressure.

These skills lead to more rational decision-making and benefit workplaces internally, as well as the reputation of institutions externally. A strong brand (like a strong community) is not magically conveyed but is built by individuals through real, hard work — through emotional labor — a point the sociologist Arlie Russell Hochschild made in her book “The Managed Heart,” in which she documented how flight attendants’ emotional labor shaped airlines’ entire brands.

So, how can workplaces start paying for emotional labor?

In pink-collar industries, high-quality wages would ensure worker recruitment and retention in occupations that cannot be automated. They would also help mitigate the impending multitrillion-dollar care crisis, which concerns us all.

In the medium term, a federal guaranteed income and an expansion of our legal understanding of the workplace to include the domestic sphere would address gendered poverty and pay inequality, and would redress a century-long oversight in labor law that has been shown to intentionally exclude women and people of color. Such policies, combined with paid parental leave and universal child care, are necessary to create an environment that accurately rewards emotional labor.

In white-collar settings, visibility and reward for emotional labor at all levels of the hierarchy through pay, status and promotion would foster high performance and workplace stability, and confront double standards faced by marginalized workers. Human resources departments should develop clear emotional-labor metrics based on amply available research and recognize the exponential value created from its performance. This would also constitute a research-backed solution to the persistent problem of incompetent, narcissistic leadership.

As workplaces continue to evolve and “hard skills” are taken over by robots, emotional labor is the human skill in otherwise digitized, AI-dominant, impersonal environments that will prove essential. Rewarding such labor is not only just — it is, quite simply, common sense.

