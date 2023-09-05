Listen 5 min Share Comment on this story Comment

But that’s not going to happen — and for good reason: Such lawsuits have a plausible path to getting pretty far, perhaps all the way to the Supreme Court. Even if these attempts will likely fail, it’s not at all unreasonable for citizens to avail themselves of that path. It might even do some good.

Groups such as Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) and Free Speech For People (FSFP) are planning perhaps the most notable efforts employing the 14th Amendment in this regard. They intend to sue on behalf of residents in various states, challenging Trump’s eligibility to even appear on GOP primary ballots next year.

Giving this case a boost, conservative professors William Baude and Michael Stokes Paulsen scrutinized the historical evidence and concluded that the relevant constitutional language clearly applies to Trump’s conduct surrounding Jan. 6, 2021. Though some scholars have dissented, others endorse the argument.

So what are the merits of legal challenges along these lines? They will likely advance quite far. State legislatures already have processes in place for this very purpose, and while these can be used toward frivolous ends (remember those “birther” lawsuits against Barack Obama?), they also allow for serious actions.

“Many states provide a mechanism to challenge the qualifications of candidates before they get on the ballot, though the rules vary for who can make those challenges and when,” Justin Levitt, an election law expert at Loyola Marymount University Law School, told me.

Take Pennsylvania. Under state law, when a candidate applies to appear on the ballot, any person eligible to vote in that contest has seven days to challenge that candidate’s constitutional qualifications in state court, according to a new CREW analysis of laws governing such challenges.

Whichever way that ruling goes, it can be appealed to the state supreme court. And that court’s ruling would likely be appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court.

In 2016, a voter challenged Sen. Ted Cruz’s candidacy in Pennsylvania, arguing that he was born in Canada, but the state supreme court ruled for Cruz.

In another example, eligible voters in Illinois and New Jersey can try to take action via an administrative agency process to prove a candidate is disqualified, according to CREW’s analysis. That agency’s ruling is subject to appeal in state court, likely heading to the state supreme court — and, possibly, the U.S. Supreme Court.

CREW and FSFP have not revealed which states they intend to target with lawsuits. But one source familiar with planning efforts said they will be filed sometime this fall.

Here’s the rub: This only has to work in one state to advance to the Supreme Court. And that’s not wildly implausible.

Yes, many state supreme courts will uphold Trump’s eligibility. Levitt, the Loyola Marymount expert, expects them to rule broadly that states don’t have the power to determine Trump’s qualification status under the 14th Amendment in the first place.

This is where things get complicated. State courts often make determinations on whether candidates are qualified (as with Cruz). But Levitt draws a distinction between straightforwardly factual requirements (the candidate must be a natural born U.S. citizen) and ones that demand interpretation (the candidate must not have committed insurrection as defined by the 14th Amendment).

State courts will likely rule that the latter “is not the sort of qualification that a state is free to make a determination on,” Levitt told me, because it’s more of a “political judgment” as opposed to a determination of “fact like age or citizenship.”

But one state supreme court may seek to resolve the underlying question. “The odds are high that at least one gets to the merits and decides whether Trump participated in an insurrection that disqualifies him,” said Derek Muller, a law professor at the University of Notre Dame.

Whichever way that state supreme court rules, Muller added, it will “open the door for the U.S. Supreme Court to weigh in.”

There are other paths. FSFP is pressuring secretaries of state to unilaterally disqualify Trump from state ballots. But Indiana University law professor Gerard Magliocca says this is unlikely in most states “without a court decision as precedent.” The Post’s Edward Foley has urged legislatures to pass laws declaring Trump disqualified, cleanly forcing the courts to decide the question.

Some argue that citizen challenges risk undermining Trump voters’ faith in our institutions. But consider the point of view of non-Trump voters. Their states’ own laws have created processes to try to force this issue — and given what top legal scholars, conservatives included, are saying, it’s plainly a legitimately contested one.

True, such efforts could have unpredictable consequences. And they seem unlikely to succeed. But nonetheless, those voters might reasonably decide our institutions might benefit if they wrestle with whether trying to destroy our system at its foundations should disqualify subsequent efforts to seek such awesome power within it. Who is to tell them otherwise?

“The sky won’t fall if states follow their procedures and make a determination,” Magliocca told me. “This has become serious enough that it must be addressed.”