Migrants cross the Rio Grande toward the United States near Piedras Negras, Mexico, on Monday. (Alexandre Meneghini/Reuters)

Regarding the Feb. 16 editorial “The great emergency hoax”:

President Trump’s theatrics aside, illegal border crossings are no hoax. Yes, the number has decreased, with the editorial citing “just below 400,000 for the most recent fiscal year.” Reasonable questions are: Why isn’t the number zero? Is the United States capable of controlling its own borders? Apparently, the answer is “no.”

Some may feel that “just below 400,000” illegal crossings per year is okay, but don’t assign a “hoax” label to the concern that 400,000 is not okay.

Richard Zierdt, North Bethesda