The Post’s extensive coverage of the murder of Jamal Khashoggi by the government of Saudi Arabia is understandable given the egregious nature of the act and his association with The Post. However, on the same day The Post published a front-page article describing how Mr. Khashoggi’s death was complicating the influence efforts of the defense industry on our relations with Saudi Arabia, “Defense industry faces rare backlash” [Nov. 22], it published in the World Digest an item that reported the death by starvation of an estimated 85,000 children in the Saudi-led war in Yemen [“85,000 children may have starved to death”].

The murder of a dissident journalist is a horrific event, and the implications for the United States’ relations with Saudi Arabia are profound. There is a great deal of uncertainty regarding the actual cost in civilian lives of the conflict in Yemen, but shouldn’t the death of 85,000 people receive at least as much attention as the death of a single man?

Stanley J. Binder, Middletown