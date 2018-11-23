In his Nov. 19 op-ed, “The myth of stagnant incomes,” Robert J. Samuelson presented a recent Congressional Budget Office report on income trends without mentioning that the CBO methodology is controversial. For Mr. Samuelson, the CBO report is “most comprehensive” because it assigns to Americans at different income levels the government expenditure on their behalf. Other studies are “selective” and therefore suspect.

The CBO methodology is controversial because, for example, a person who develops end-stage kidney disease and goes on dialysis would experience a sharp rise in income: the $80,000 a year that dialysis costs the federal government. Much of the “income increase” the CBO finds for the poor is a reflection of greater spending on Medicaid recipients and such. Is that good news on living standards? Economists have argued about this for 50 years, and readers should know this, not just see one set of results labeled “truth” and all other approaches derided as “myths.”

Stephen Snyder, Baltimore

Robert J. Samuelson spun a number of facts to debunk the assertion that U.S. wages have stagnated for the working classes. Among the devices Mr. Samuelson used was to compare percentage increases of the poorest quartile, with 2015 income of $33,400, an increase of 32 percent over 2000, with the wealthiest, with income of $215,000, an increase of 15 percent.

But people don’t spend percentages; they spend dollars. The 15-year increase for the poorest quartile amounted to about $1.50 per day. In the same time, public college tuition, often a gateway to the middle class, has increased $1.80 per day, and the cost of health care alone would have eaten up half of that individual’s buck-fifty.

Is it any wonder that the working poor are not satisfied with their 32 percent earnings increase?

Joe Bruns, Alexandria