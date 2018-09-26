AT 10:45 P.M. last Wednesday, hours after fire broke out at a senior housing complex in Southeast Washington, a member of the company that manages the property delivered the news that all the elderly residents had been accounted for. “ ‘By the grace of God,’ ” D.C. Council member Charles Allen (D-Ward 6) said he was told, “ ‘every single person is accounted for, everyone is safe.’ ”

We now know that was not correct. A 74-year-old man languished alone for five days in his apartment in the fire-damaged building before he was discovered by chance.

That the man survived was “by the grace of God,” because it is clear there were errors — if not sheer incompetence — in the actions of those, public and private, charged with safeguarding these elderly and vulnerable people.

“I thought they forgot about me,” Raymond Holton said Monday after his belated rescue from his apartment at the Arthur Capper Senior Public Housing complex. The 162-room facility, privately owned and operated but publicly subsidized, was ravaged by a fire of undetermined origin. Mr. Holton was discovered only when engineers testing the building’s integrity heard him yelling and pried open the door of his apartment. “I wasn’t scared. I be here by myself, anyway,” he said during an interview from his hospital bed. His resiliency — at first, he resisted efforts to be carried from his apartment and wanted to walk on his own — is admirable, but there is no excuse for the negligence that caused him to be overlooked.

How could the management company, Edgewood Management of Gaithersburg, not realize Mr. Holton was missing? Why didn’t the city housing authority, which subsidizes rents, have its own list to independently verify everyone was safe? Should there have been a more diligent search by firefighters? There were also reports that smoke detectors and sprinklers failed to fully operate, which raises its own set of troubling questions about how the complex was managed, how the city provided oversight and whether there is cause to be concerned about other properties geared toward seniors.

Mr. Allen, who chairs the public safety committee, said he plans to do a “deep dive,” including holding hearings, into issues raised by the fire and its aftermath. “I remain stunned,” he said, “that we didn’t have loss of life.”