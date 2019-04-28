A 9-YEAR-OLD boy was leaning against a car in Northwest Washington when a D.C. police officer told him to leave. The boy mouthed off to the officer. He shouldn’t have. But what followed — the clearly terrified young boy chased by police and wrestled into handcuffs — was an outrageous overreaction, an abuse of police power that feeds community mistrust. Someone (the mayor? the police chief? the officers involved?) needs to say “this was wrong” and “we are sorry.”

Video taken by a bystander of last week’s incident at 14th and Girard streets has gone viral, and it is disturbing to watch. It shows the small boy squirming and crying as he is chased down by a police officer, and eventually handcuffed as other officers watch. Bystanders to the 7 p.m. incident cry out, wanting to know what the boy had done. So scared was the child that he soiled his pants. He was not charged with a crime but released into the custody of his mother.

“My son was not a threat. He was not committing a crime. He was not harming anyone. It should have never been to that,” the boy’s mother told Fox 5 DC. The boy is black and the officer white, raising inevitable questions about the officer’s mind-set. If the 9-year-old leaning against the car had been white, would police have even thought to shoo him away? If the incident had occurred in a cul-de-sac in Ward 3 instead of a Columbia Heights intersection, would it have been handled differently? And would a white kid mouthing off be seen through the same lens as a black child talking back?

Police Chief Peter Newsham called the incident an aberration among the more than 500,000 yearly encounters police have with the public. The actions of the officer, which were also captured on a body cam, are the subject of an internal investigation. The incident, and one involving a 10-year-old less than a month before, has prompted D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine, with agreement from police and the mayor, to launch a review of police procedures regarding minors that will include an examination of best practices from other departments.

That’s all fine and good, but officials surely don’t need a study to recognize and acknowledge the damage that has been done. Among those hurt are the police themselves, whose hard jobs are made easier when they operate with the trust and respect of the community.