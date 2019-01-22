Regarding the Jan. 19 front-page article “Pelosi strikes back at Trump .”

After suggesting that President Trump postpone his State of the Union address because of the government shutdown, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) argued that Mr. Trump placed her life in danger by disallowing use of military aircraft and announcing her secret travel plans. While the back- and-forth between these two leaders was not unexpected, the article provided only one side of the issue.

Given the ongoing government shutdown, wouldn’t it have been prudent to question the chief negotiator for Congress about why she thought the timing of her trip wouldn’t delay a resolution of the impasse? Even if the trip was previously planned and had genuine merit, leaving the country for a week at this time would have only added to the perception of placing a low priority on resolving the shutdown.

George Toth, Gaithersburg