Juliette Kayyem’s July 2 op-ed, “One repeal will not fix the border,” was a welcome breath of fresh air. It addressed directly and rationally the fundamental, underlying and commonly ignored (by the media and politicians) issue of whether America’s borders should be open to all who wish to enter or whether foreign nationals should be subject to laws that permit the exclusion of certain aliens and the deportation of others who are determined to have entered illegally.

As sympathetic as the plight of Central American (and other) aliens may be, and as much as we need to deal with illegal entrants humanely, Ms. Kayyem’s essential point is (to me at least) compelling: “A nation based on laws must have deportation, enforcement and removal standards to protect its borders.” In this respect, I propose that any politician who chooses to make a campaign issue of current U.S. immigration policies be required at the outset to state whether she or he concurs with this basic principle of state sovereignty, and if not, why not.

Jim Hergen, Alexandria

