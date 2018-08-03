The July 17 Health & Science article “Holy bat-bomb! An idea that flamed out ” recounted one of the more amusing episodes of secret military research during World War II, but it does have a serious epilogue. The project’s chemist, Louis Fieser, had developed a gel that could be ignited once the bats came to roost under the eaves of Japanese buildings. The bat bomb failed spectacularly, but the military found other uses for Fieser’s incendiary gel. We know it as napalm.

Fieser went on to have a brilliant career at Harvard University and kept going to the laboratory in his 70s, long after he had stopped doing any real chemical research. When he died in 1977, I entered his empty lab and discovered what he had been up to. Troubled by the pictures coming back from Vietnam, he would write letter after letter to his contacts in the Pentagon and in the White House. “Napalm was intended to be used on buildings,” he would argue. “Never was it intended to be used as an antipersonnel weapon.” He would sometimes get a sympathetic response but never satisfaction.

Brian Mannix, Gainesville