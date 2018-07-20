I usually skip most of The Post’s front-page articles because nowadays so many are political and repetitive, but my eyes drifted to the bottom of the July 14 front page, and I started reading “From a search, to a rescue, to a triumph,” the account of 12 boys and their assistant coach trapped deep in a Thai cave. The story by now is well known to almost everyone. Yet this beautiful writing of their rescue made my day. It flowed naturally, like the dangerous waters of the Thai cave, and it flowed beautifully, like the determination and bravery of the boys themselves and all the people who worked so hard to free them. The writers must have been deeply moved and had their hearts and souls in telling us all about it. A truly wonderful accomplishment by all involved, including the writers.

William Eifert, Sterling

I have finished reading the July 14 front-page article on the triumphant rescue of the Thai boys and their assistant coach, and I want to congratulate the paper for the fantastic article. It was everything we would dream to have: facts, details, emotions, what happened, why and how people came together to rescue 13 human beings — young, fragile, hopeful and vulnerable — and the role of divers, monks, families and everyone around. I have been following (as millions of people have) what happened to these kids. Every day, I felt the sorrow, pain and hope for the impossible. I cried when we got the news of their location, the steps to rescue them and the final happy end (except for the adult diver who died).

I wonder at the beauty of our human world that can mobilize thousands of people, ideas, equipment and strategy to save 12 young kids and their assistant coach in a remote part of Thailand as well as at the energy, brain power, creativity and love generated during the rescue effort.

I liked the article’s approach: focus mainly on the role of the locals (such as Thai SEALs and divers) but share with the readers the almost instant reply of the U.S. military and their deep involvement in the local operations.

Congratulations again. May this experience provide us some insights on the capacity we have (if we really want) to minimize the pain of millions of children around the world, who suffer from violence, poverty, abuse, war and displacement. This experience has taught us so much about the power of duty, devotion, love, faith, self-esteem, drawing energy from the inside and so on. This article helped us to grasp the fundamental unity of the human spirit when awakened by the possibility of a tragedy.

M.E. Freire, Bethesda