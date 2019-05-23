Regarding the May 18 news article “Trump administration pulls $929 million from Calif. high-speed rail project”:

I agree with the administration about holding back money, but for a different reason. We should be supporting and investing in a next-generation train system that upgrades and connects all cities across the United States.

In several years, Japan will start running 500 mph trains. This is the technology the United States should embrace. It’s time to move to a more efficient transportation system that will give planes a run for their money. Our government needs to invest in and accommodate trains as much as it has with planes.

Brian England, Columbia